Lausanne (Switzerland Schweiz Suisse), 13/01/2021.- First-year students wearing face masks stand in line to enter in the SwissTech Convention Center before passing a written exam at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) site during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 13 January 2021. (Suiza, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON