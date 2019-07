US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on his administration's environmental and energy policies, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 08 July 2019. EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (R) adjusts a microphone for Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency Andrew Wheeler (L), during an event held to discuss the Trump administration's environmental and energy policies; in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 08 July 2019. EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS