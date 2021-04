Kiev (Ukraine), 02/04/2021.- An Ukrainian woman receives a doze of AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine in Kiev, Ukraine, 02 April 2021. Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko has said Ukraine received the confirmation of an additional supply of one million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO