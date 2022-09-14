3 of the top 10 most visited ancient sites in the world are found in Latin America - According to Visited App

Visited, the travel app, has published the top 10 most visited ancient sites in the world as per their international travelling users. The Visited App allows users to interactively check off all countries they’ve visited and famous places like art museums, beaches and more.

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The travel app Visited, which was developed by Arriving In High Heels Corporation, has published the Top 10 Most Visited Ancient Sites In The World. The data comes from over 1 million international travellers who have used the travel app to mark famous ancient sites, countries and other popular places and experiences to visit. The popular travel app has been translated into 30 languages and is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.



The top 10 ancient sites include:

1) The Colosseum in Rome, Italy is the most visited ancient site in the world.

2) The Acropolis in Athens, Greece is the 2nd most visited ancient structure in the world.

3) Pompeii, Italy which is an ancient city famously destroyed by Mount Vesuvius explosion in 79 AD.

4) Stonehenge, England consists of vertical standing stones each around 13 feet high and seven feet wide, and weighing around 25 tons.

5) Athenian Agora, Greece is the 2nd most visited ancient site in Greece and 5th in the world.

6) Chichen Itza, Mexico is one of the greatest Mayan centres of the Yucatan peninsula, a short trip from Mayan Riviera beaches. Its history spans 1,000 years, with stone monuments and artistic works of Maya and Toltec civilizations. It is the most visited ancient site in the Americas.

7) The Great Pyramid at Giza Egypt is considered one of the greatest marvels of architecture.

8) Machu Picchu, Peru is the highlight of any visit to Peru. It sits high in the Andes mountains under the Urubamba River valley. There are intriguing buildings with astronomical alignments and panoramic views which will delight and astonish visitors seeking to learn the mysteries of the Inca civilization.

9) Tulum, Mexico is the 2nd most visited ancient site in Mexico followed by Chichen Itza which is located nearby. This 13th century walled Mayan is the last known Mayan city, overlooks the sea and is surrounded by the jungle.

10) Roman Baths, built during Roman times, are found a few hours away from London, United Kingdom.

About Visited Travel Map App:

The list feature allows users to not only select the sites that they have visited but also see how they rank against other travellers. Users will find travel lists that match their interests, such as food and drink, nature, history, culture, architecture, religious sites, sporting events, and more. Popular lists include: world capitals, ancient sites, lists of cruise ports, top beaches, best snorkelling locations, mountain ranges and art museums. The travel lists are sorted based on popularity by over 1.45 million international travellers who have installed the Visited app.

There are endless places to visit and having data from other world travellers will help users create their own bucket lists and personalised plans.

With the ability for users to create their very own digital scratch map with past and future travels by country, region/state and city, users are able to easily track their personal travel goals and gain personalised insights to key stats such as travel ranking, percentage of the world seen, and total countries visited.

Users can also leverage the Inspiration feature to discover new destinations with an intuitive swiping experience. By scanning popular and less viewed travel places, users can visualise and plan their next adventure on the Visited App with ease.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com/.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is its most popular app. Other apps include Pay Off Debt and X-Walk.

