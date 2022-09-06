Santa Clara, USA & Paris, France | September 06, 2022

6WIND, a leading high-performance virtualized & cloud-native networking software company today announced how their enhanced Virtual Service Router (VSR) solutions can help reduce energy consumption by two-thirds. 6WIND’s mission as a Green Tech Company is to provide efficient & sustainable virtualized networking software solutions to CSPs around the world, which will not only result in huge savings but also help reduce their carbon footprint.

6WIND VSR Solutions can help reduce the carbon footprint by lowering energy consumption by two-thirds, cost effectively without sacrificing performance. 6WIND do this by drastically reducing the hardware servers required by the networks to deliver their services.

6WIND VSR solutions; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBorderRouter & vCPE, have proven their energy saving capabilities and their impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness and agility, to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises. These are deployed bare-metal, virtualized, containerized or cloud-native on COTS servers in private and public clouds.

6WIND will be at the upcoming NGMN Conference in Paris & MWC Las Vegas, where they will share how CSPs can accelerate their virtualized and cloud native journey whilst lowering their energy consumption that can lead to huge savings.

“At 6WIND we are proud to be a Green Tech company, contributing to the reduction of CO2 within our eco-system. We are helping CSPs, MNOs and Cloud Providers to build efficient, competitive and sustainable networks with our VSR solutions.” commented Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND.

