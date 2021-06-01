A new chapter powered by a global coalition: SNOMED International releases its 2020 Annual Report

London, UK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2020 has been a year like no other in the world’s recent history. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the health and well-being of a global community, and, in doing so, has necessitated shifts in the way the world conducts business, engages with colleagues, and, at a personal level, connects with family and friends. The continued dedication and service of healthcare providers globally, despite the new demands placed on them as a result of the pandemic, cannot be overstated.

SNOMED International’s 2020 Annual Report, “A new chapter powered by a global coalition,” demonstrates the vast breadth of progress made possible by the will of a growing and committed community. The start of the year was marked by the delivery of necessary COVID-19 terminology to equip healthcare systems globally in their management of the pandemic, an activity which continued steadily throughout the year. Further, 2020 marked the first year of a new five-year strategy, the focus of which tackled many imperatives for the organization’s product and services enhancement and innovation.

The organization continued to strengthen its connections with Members through refreshed statements of the value SNOMED CT delivers to its complement of stakeholders, further underlining the case for investment in SNOMED CT — a product uniquely positioned to support innovation in medicine with artificial intelligence and personalized medicine playing an increasingly prevalent role in safe and informed care delivery.

As SNOMED International continues to satisfy the mission and vision that guide its new strategy, the organization is energized by the desire for innovation and commitment to excellence observed from Members, governance bodies and the SNOMED CT Community of Practice.

SNOMED International is proud of its collective achievements in 2020 and looks forward to sharing them with the global SNOMED CT community. Read SNOMED International’s 2020 Annual Report and contact info@snomed.org with inquiries.





About SNOMED International

SNOMED International is a not-for-profit organization that owns and develops SNOMED CT, the world's most comprehensive healthcare terminology product. We play an essential role in improving the health of humankind by determining standards for a codified language that represents groups of clinical terms. This enables healthcare information to be exchanged globally for the benefit of patients and other stakeholders. A Member oriented organization, we are committed to the rigorous evolution of our products and services, to deliver continuous innovation for the global healthcare community. SNOMED International is the trading name of the International Health Terminology Standards Development



