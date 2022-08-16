A Renewed Historic Jewel in Old Havana Will Be Managed by Blue Diamond Resorts

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba is pleased to announce the newest addition to the Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio, Mystique Regis Habana by Royalton. This boutique 61-room adults-only hotel has been completely renewed while still reflecting the charm of Old Havana in a privileged location, just a few steps away from the Paseo Central park. As part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand its portfolio within the region with operations expected to begin on September 1st, 2022



This boutique property is located at the intersection of Paseo del Prado and Calle Colón, in the historic center of Old Havana, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO where couples, friends, families with adults, or even corporate groups can immerse themselves in this completely renewed property that takes you back to the early 1900’s era; where travelers all around the globe came to Havana as it was one of the most luxurious and modern cities in the world.

“This property is truly a hidden gem restored and rescued from the early 1990s,” said Mohamad Fawzi, Managing Director for Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba. “It shows our commitment to this region, where we continue to grow and take this rich destination to more markets. Mystique Regis Habana by Royalton is a must-visit for any traveler that wishes to live an experience mile from ordinary,” he added.

With a decoration where no detail was spared, this authentic and modern boutique hotel owned by Grupo de Turismo Gaviota offers two restaurants, a rooftop bar, a café, and a lobby bar with authentic Cuban mixology. These venues are nothing compared to the classic beauty of the unique rooms, which include top-of-the-class amenities such as bathtubs, coffee pod machines, and mini-bars contrasting to the elegant classic style that includes hangers for hats and canes, shown in each room. The top floor of this astonishing property includes rooms with terraces for guest to enjoy their room service breakfast with breathtaking views of the city.

Mystique by Royalton properties is a contemporary and yet classic exquisite boutique resort firmly rooted in some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations, poised to attract luxury travelers seeking to explore a unique and vibrant culture, offering sweeping views from every angle. Mystique Regis Habana by Royalton is not the exception to the portfolio, being the perfect choice for the discerning guest looking to experience the best that Havana has to offer and an escape that is anything but ordinary.

For bookings or more information, visit www.mystiqueresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts &Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relax with your significant, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while Planet Hollywood Adult Scene will turn your adults-only vacation into the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit: www.bluediamondresorts.com/

