Accruent, LLC and Havya Systems Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership allows for widespread implementation of Maintenance Connection and effective digitization of data for customers in India and neighboring regions.



AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that it is partnering with Havya Systems LLP, Pune (India), to resell Maintenance Connection computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) throughout India. Havya Systems LLP is a leading company in the procurement of technology infrastructure services across the globe. With many customers from various industries, including technology firms, SAAS, infrastructure organizations, e-commerce, and more. In joining forces, Accruent and Havya Systems aim to provide customers with a comprehensive CMMS for the digitization of the manufacturing, engineering, data center, healthcare, and infrastructure industries throughout India and other regions. They aim to help customers to lead maintenance programs as business enablers while reducing downtimes, adding preventive measures & focusing resources on critical assets.

Discussing the partnership, Swapnil Chaudhari, Managing Director of Havya Systems LLP, explains, “Havya Systems is excited to team up with Accruent in providing turnkey solutions adapted to customer needs for ever-greater efficiency. Our strong focus on data capture, data leverage & data-driven maintenance management decisions is adding value to production & process excellence. Huge amounts of untapped data can be utilized now proactively for preventive & precise maintenance. It will help our customers achieve true digitization of their maintenance programs through strong asset life cycle monitoring. We couldn’t be more pleased.”

As experts in technology infrastructure, Havya Systems will help customers adeptly utilize the Maintenance Connection asset management software to:

Ensure global and immediate access to all critical documentation and analytics

Seamlessly connect all internal and external stakeholders throughout the asset lifecycle

Reduce downtime through asset intelligence and preventive maintenance that minimizes costly unplanned outages

Decrease maintenance costs by streamlining work order completion and maximizing resource effectiveness

Improve labor efficiency with better resource scheduling and faster repair times



“Accruent actively looks for exceptional partners to expand our international footprint, and we’re excited to have another partner that can help us further expand our presence in India,” adds Elliott Welsch, VP of Global Channels Alliances and OEMs, Accruent. “Havya Systems LLP is a leading organization with the full range of knowledge and the technical expertise to build top-notch technology infrastructures that enables successful execution of business strategy and future growth requirements.”

About Accruent

accruent.com , @accruentllc Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform how they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London, and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About Havya Systems LLP

havyasystems.com Havya Systems LLP is a trusted partner to clients for technology infrastructure. Havya Systems LLP brings the right solutions & people together for organizations which, today, are under the constant pressure of ever-growing data & complex architecture around data for driving excellence. Havya Systems LLP helps SMBs as well as large enterprises to get maximum from their investment in technology & data. With its HQ in Pune (India), Havya Systems LLP is set to support India & APAC region primarily.

Contact information:

Barbara Ellis

[email protected]