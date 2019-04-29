Aegis Security offers the world's first mini-computer that fully protects your anonymity

LONDON, April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegis Security Manufacturing Limited starts selling the world's first mini-computer that fully protects your anonymity on the Internet, as well as any information stored in the internal memory of the device.

Mini computer called Aegis One. This compact device contains a modern ARM Cortex 1.4Ghz processor, a full-featured 2.8-inch color display with a resolution of 320 * 240 pixels, an all-metal aluminum case and an internal memory in the range from 16 to 256Gb.

For more than two years, Aegis Security has been developing software to reliably protect the confidentiality of its clients, which were later integrated into Aegis One. The result of the work was software systems: Aegis VPN - a private virtual network with its own server architecture with communication channels up to 1 gbit, fully secured connection and no logs; Aegis Crypt is a modern data encryption system according to the AES-XTS-PLAIN64 standard, a password is required to enter the system during the boot process; Aegis Firewall is a professionally configured firewall that blocks and filters all incoming and outgoing data.

The system is built on the Debian distribution (a kind of Linux systems), it is distinguished by a high level of reliability, a friendly interface and extensive personalization options. The system allows you to install the necessary programs for work and entertainment applications, the repository today consists of more than 1000 different programs.

An important feature is the ability to use Aegis One as a hardware wallet for storing cryptocurrency. The installed software allows you to create an account in more than 85 popular coins in minutes, while the security and encryption system will reliably protect your funds.

Aegis One is available for as low as £299, Aegis Security Manufacturing provides international free shipping worldwide, and the warranty on the device is 1 year.

