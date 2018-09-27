AEROMEXICO EXPANDS BRANDED FARES TO ALL ITS MARKETS

Mexico City, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the great success of Aeromexico’s new fare model launched in March for domestic flights bound to the United States and Canada, from this day you can enjoy the benefits offered by Branded Fares on all flights that we operate to Central America, the Caribbean, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Branded Fares will be available and customized for each region to satisfy your needs and offering a tailored service.

Through this concept, Aeromexico puts at your disposal the maximum comfort and modernity of its aircraft at competitive prices, and creates an Aeromexico for everyone, with products and services that are increasingly personalized and flexible.

Learn more about each fare in detail and get the most out of each one in your next trips.

For more information, visit: https://aeromexico.com/en-us/travel-information/fare-types-and-tickets

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features more than 90 cities on three continents, including 43 destinations in Mexico, 22 in the United States, 17 in Latin America, 4 in Europe, 3 in Canada and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 133 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 177 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 672 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, EL AL, GOL Linhas Aéreas, Jet Airways and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Central America, Colombia, India, Israel or Peru. www.aeromexico.comwww.skyteam.com

