AgilePQ Announces Revolutionary Breakthrough in IoT Endpoint Security AgilePQ SLiM delivers data-in-transit security specifically designed for the billions of vulnerable constrained IoT endpoints

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgilePQ®, a privately held security software company, today announced the general market release of its revolutionary new platform to secure the smallest of IoT endpoint and edge gateway devices. The AgilePQ SLiM (Secure Last IoT Mile) product was specifically developed to secure the last mile in the new IoT deployment paradigm.



The Internet of Things is fostering the development of new computing platforms using IoT devices with extremely constrained processors and highly limited memory. These limited-resource devices are being used for a variety of business reasons, including cost and battery savings. Last year, the number of small, constrained IoT (M2M) devices surpassed the number of human-to-machine devices globally and are expected to comprise 80% of the world’s compute platforms by 2023. A significant number of these devices will operate in the clear, without a security solution like AgilePQ SLiM.

AgilePQ’s platform is specifically designed with a total code footprint of only 2.4 KB on IoT endpoint devices and a fully featured tool for rapid integration into customer IoT platforms. With its unique differentiation, AgilePQ has seen rapid adoption of its platform since it launched AgilePQ SLiM. Multiple new customers have signed contracts, with numerous other contracts currently in the pipeline.

“Customers see the critical need for AgilePQ SLiM in the IoT marketplace and are very responsive to the AgilePQ SLiM platform. It provides unparalleled security for Class 0, 1, and 2 endpoint devices that encompass today’s IoT deployments,” said Ron Brumfield, AgilePQ Vice President of Product Strategy. “These endpoint devices operate with fewer than 10 KB data size and 100 KB code size. The limited resources associated with these devices require a solution that AES/TLS clearly cannot provide due to their large footprint. The AgilePQ SLiM platform delivers a solution that legacy standards like AES/TLS cannot.”

CLASSES OF CONSTRAINED DEVICES NAME DATA SIZE (e.g. RAM) CODE SIZE (e.g. Flash) Class 0, C0 < 10 KB < 100 KB Class 1, C1 ~ 10 KB ~ 100 KB Class 2, C2 ~ 50 KB ~ 250 KB Source: IETF RFC7228 (May 2014)

AgilePQ SLiM scales from the largest cloud compute platforms (e.g., Microsoft Azure) to the leading edge of unsecured, constrained endpoints comprising IoT’s last mile. SLiM provides secure data-in-transit from cloud-to-endpoint and all points in between, including edge-gateways. In addition to enabling a secure last mile, AgilePQ SLiM deploys several compelling capabilities that allow the IoT ecosystem to uniquely differentiate its offerings. Key differentiators in the AgilePQ SLiM platform include:

Code footprint (Flash) less than 2.4 KB

Operational memory (RAM) has a footprint smaller than 2 KB

Transport Layer similar to TLS with 1/10 th the data to connect

the data to connect Processing speeds up to 5x faster than legacy AES/TLS

Reduces power (battery) usage up to 85% over AES/TLS

Uses a key space that is 429 orders of magnitude greater than legacy AES-256

Not susceptible to quantum computer attacks

Has an agile and adaptable key size, and encryption block size

Key is changed with every packet sent and received providing even greater security

Data-in-transit security for numerous protocols (e.g., Wi-Fi, Cellular, Bluetooth, etc.)

“In many of our early engagements, teams have designed endpoint solutions with the assumption data-in-transit security can be added at a later date,” Mr. Brumfield continued. “When the realization that security for these constrained endpoints is requisite, customers see that legacy AES/TLS security will not fit within their endpoint device’s resource envelope. Having to add hardware to support legacy data-in-transit security further exacerbates the challenges and economics. AgilePQ SLiM allows companies of all sizes to deploy secure, cost-effective, constrained endpoints that meet their IoT economic requirements while offering protection against quantum computing threats.”

AgilePQ’s early adopter customers offer products and services in consumer products, physical and perimeter security, logistics, supply chain, retail, inventory management, Artificial Intelligence (AI) facial recognition, transportation, industrial sensors and other key segments.

“The agile, flexible benefits of AgilePQ SLiM make it highly compelling for middleware IoT software designers, hardware designers and manufacturers, systems integrators, consumer electronics designers, and a host of other development entities,” concluded Mr. Brumfield. “SLiM also has strong appeal to entities in the security space that appear to be competitors. However, they do not have a full-featured endpoint security solution with a sufficiently small footprint to secure data-in-transit for the enormous and growing number of constrained IoT endpoints being deployed. As a result, we are licensing components of our platform technology to these entities, providing a missing solution set for use with their offerings.”

AgilePQ is working with multiple companies, governments, solution providers, integrators, application enablement platforms, and OEMs to integrate the SLiM platform into future product offerings for secure IoT solutions.

About AgilePQ

AgilePQ is a pioneer in IoT security with offices in Salt Lake City and San Diego. The company has developed a complete IoT endpoint security solution for the evolving edge that is quantum-computing resistant. The AgilePQ SLiM IoT solution fits in 2.4 KB and can confidently Provision, Deploy, Identify, Authenticate, and Authorize all IoT devices, no matter how small. SLiM integrates seamlessly with an organization’s existing network and cloud infrastructure, including endpoint devices incapable of using TLS. For more information and to engage with our team, please visit agilepq.com .

