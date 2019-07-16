Agreement with Eurekahedge Expands eVestment’s Hedge Fund Data Offering

ATLANTA, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eVestment, a global leader in institutional investment data and analytics , today announced an agreement with Eurekahedge to offer Eurekahedge fund data and indices to clients of eVestment’s suite of Analytics solutions.



eVestment Analytics clients will now have access to Eurekahedge’s global hedge fund data and indices, which cover over 30,000 hedge funds and funds of hedge funds spanning North American, European, Asian, Latin American and emerging markets.

This expansion of data capabilities on the eVestment platform furthers eVestment’s focus on providing the most comprehensive institutional investment data to clients around the world across a wide variety of asset classes, including traditional investment strategies, hedge funds, funds of hedge funds and private markets investment opportunities.

“Our clients need the most comprehensive data available to make the best decisions,” said eVestment Global Head of Insights John Molesphini. “Adding Eurekahedge data to the already robust eVestment hedge fund database will help them do just that. We’re thrilled to be able to bring this additional data and insight to our clients.”

“Eurekahedge is happy to collaborate with eVestment. The accessibility of our data through the eVestment platform gives us the opportunity of quality data reaching a wider client base,” Takashi Minagawa, Chairman & CEO of Eurekahedge added.

For more information about eVestment’s hedge fund data offerings and solutions, click here .

About eVestment

eVestment, a Nasdaq company, provides institutional investment data, analytics and market intelligence covering public and private markets. Asset managers and general partners reach the institutional marketplace through our platform, while institutional investors and consultants rely on eVestment for manager due diligence, selection and monitoring. eVestment brings transparency and efficiency to the global institutional market, equipping managers, investors and consultants to make data-driven decisions, deploy their resources more productively and ultimately realize better outcomes.

About Eurekahedge

Launched in 2001, Eurekahedge is the world’s largest independent data provider and alternative research firm specialising in hedge fund databases covering North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. The global expertise of our research team constantly adapts to industry changes and needs, allowing Eurekahedge to develop and offer a wide array of products and services. In addition to market-leading hedge fund databases and analysis, Eurekahedge’s other business functions include hedge fund publications, due diligence services, investor services, and an analytical platform service. For more information, please visit http://www.eurekahedge.com.



