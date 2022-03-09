Agribrasil partners with ICM to build corn ethanol plant

COLWICH, Kan., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICM and Agribrasil have signed an agreement to develop a greenfield dry-mill grain ethanol production facility near Canarana in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso.



The facility will utilize ICM’s proprietary process technologies, including Base Tricanter System™ (BTS™) for corn oil recovery, patented Selective Milling Technology™ (SMT™) for milling optimization, and patented Fiber Separation Technology™ (FST™) for fiber removal before fermentation. These technologies will allow Agribrasil to efficiently maximize ethanol production and corn oil recovery. The plant’s design will also feature a distributed control system (DCS), allowing operators to automate and adjust production levels using state-of-the-art computer technology.

“ICM has demonstrated clear leadership in ethanol process design,” said Fred Humberg, CEO of Agribrasil. “They truly value our goal of innovating and improving plants over time. We look forward to experiencing operational efficiencies, cost savings and a multitude of other benefits that will come with using ICM technologies to produce corn-based ethanol.”

According to Humberg, the benefits will also include energy savings. He estimates that Agribrasil will be able sell over 55,000 megawatts of surplus electricity back to the grid.

The new plant will have a grinding capacity of 1,700 metric tons of corn daily, producing over 260 million liters of anhydrous ethanol per year. In addition to ethanol, Humberg expects the plant to produce over 9,000 metric tons of corn distillers oil and over 185,000 metric tons of standard DDGS.

“We are excited to work with Agribrasil on this opportunity to solidify corn-based ethanol production in the Brazilian market,” said Issam Stouky, ICM’s director of global business development

Brazil has long depended on sugar cane as a feedstock for ethanol production. However, the country’s abundant supply of corn crop has become an increasingly popular alternative for manufacturing renewable fuel and increasing the national supply of protein. With an established presence in Brazil, ICM continues to play a role in helping South American investors discover its process technologies, which are designed to capitalize on corn and accelerate ROI through industry-leading operational efficiencies.

About ICM, Inc.

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Colwich, Kansas, with a regional office in Brazil, ICM provides innovative technologies, solutions and services to sustain agriculture and to advance renewable energy, including ethanol and feed technologies that will increase the supply of world protein. By providing proprietary process technologies to over 100 facilities globally with a combined annual production of over 33 billion liters of ethanol and over 22 million metric tons of distiller grains, ICM has become a world leader in bio-refining technologies. For additional information, visit www.icminc.com.

About Agribrasil

Agribrasil is a public listed company (GRAO3) and a leading Brazilian Grain exporter. Headquartered in São Paulo, with ten branches strategically located in main grain-producing states, and a subsidiary in Switzerland. It currently exports more than 1.5 million tons per year with annual revenue of $400 million.

It also has a major stake in a Multi-Purpose Port Terminal (TESC) in south Brazil with three private deep water berths, with a grain export capacity of 7 million tons per year.

To learn more, visit www.agribrasil.net.