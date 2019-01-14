Alberta set to welcome next generation of AI experts

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) has launched applications for the 11th annual Deep Learning and Reinforcement Learning Summer School, happening July 24 - August 2, 2019 at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada. Hosted in partnership with CIFAR, the Summer School brings together graduate students, post-doctoral fellows and industry professionals to explore the latest AI techniques, build research networks and open collaborative opportunities.



“We’re excited to be hosting this year’s Summer School here in Edmonton and to welcome the future experts of our industry from across the world,” says John Shillington, CEO of Amii. “It’s often a surprise for people to learn that Edmonton is a hub for AI research and home to some of the brightest minds in the field, so we’re thrilled to be able to show the world all the things this unique research community has to offer.”

Over the 10-day intensive program, participants will learn directly from world-renowned AI researchers including Amii’s own Richard Sutton and Martha White and other global leaders like Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal. Programming also includes an AI Career Fair and social events, meant to ignite conversations around the major questions across multiple sectors.

“The Summer School has become a beacon for top AI students and experts from around the world,” says Elissa Strome, Executive Director of the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy at CIFAR. “We’re excited to showcase what makes Canada a global leader in the field of AI.”

Amii and CIFAR are also pleased to present a new event in coordination with the 2019 Summer School: the Summer Institute on AI Societal Impacts, Governance, and Ethics from July 22 - 23. The Summer Institute will host scholars from a variety of disciplines to examine the societal, governmental, and ethical implications of AI.

The Deep Learning and Reinforcement Learning Summer School takes place July 24 - August 2, 2019 at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, and is hosted by Amii and CIFAR, with participation and support from Canada’s other AI hubs: Toronto’s Vector Institute and Mila in Montreal.

About Amii: One of three centres of excellence in Canada’s national AI Strategy, the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) performs advanced research in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence and guides businesses as they grow their AI capabilities. Amii supports world-leading research and training at the University of Alberta and acts as a catalyst for transformative growth for Alberta and Alberta-based businesses through machine intelligence.

About CIFAR: CIFAR brings together outstanding researchers from across disciplines and borders to address important challenges facing the world. CIFAR supports leading edge research with the potential for global impact. In 2017, CIFAR was chosen by the Canadian government to lead the $125 million Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

