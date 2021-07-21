Align Technology Expands Presence in Israel With New Facilities to Support iTero Scanner and Services Global Operations and Long Term Growth

New office space comprises 14,140 square meters atop one of three high-rise buildings that make up the Global Towers in Petach Tikva, and includes modern facilities and amenities such as an experience center, dental clinic, dairy restaurant, fitness center, music room, and more.





Reflects Align’s continued investment in the iTero systems and services business and overall growth strategy to drive adoption of digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry by furthering its industry-leading digital capabilities through iTero scanner innovation.

TEMPE, Ariz. and PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that it has opened its new facilities atop one of the three high-rise buildings that make up the "Global Towers" in Petach Tikva, Israel. The Company will relocate employees from its current location in Or Yehuda. The move follows the purchase of the top nine floors of the building for $51.4 million, as previously disclosed in Align’s Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 30, 2020.

Founded in Israel over 25 years ago, Align’s iTero systems and services business (formerly Cadent Inc.) is responsible for the design and development of the iTero portfolio of intraoral scanners, imaging systems and services.

“Innovation is at the core of Align’s culture and who we are as an organization. The investment in the new building, expanded manufacturing capabilities and growing organization will afford opportunities for Align to further its industry-leading digital capabilities through continued scanner innovation and solutions, to help more dental professionals around the world to transform their practices with digital tools and technology,” said Yuval Shaked, Align SVP and MD, iTero systems and services business.

The new office space in Petach Tikva comprises 14,140 square meters and will seat approximately 700 employees on-site.

The new building has an experience center, training center, fitness center, music room, advanced digital dental clinic, full-service dairy restaurant, and more. As part of Align’s ongoing investment in the iTero systems and services business, Align also opened a 2,000 square meter production and logistics facility including supporting laboratories adjacent to the new building in Petach Tikva.

"We are excited to be moving into our new home in the Global Towers,” said Shani Tuvia, Align VP, Human Resources, iTero systems and services business. “When designing our new space, we focused on creating an employee centric environment that encourages collaboration and creativity, supports productivity, and features the latest in office design technology, lighting, and acoustics. We are also using the opportunity to reduce our environmental footprint by introducing sustainability and recycling programs for employees.”

Rami Grinberg, the Mayor of Petach Tikva added: “Petach Tikva is proud to welcome Align Technology, a global company, to our state-of-the-art business park in the growing high-tech center of Petach Tikva. We look forward to having Align join the many companies that have recently moved to our city to become part of our thriving community.”

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 10.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com . For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com . For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com .

