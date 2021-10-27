Align Technology Shares Findings From New Clinical Study That Validates the Significant Benefits of the iTero Element 5D Imaging System as an Aid in Detection and Monitoring of Interproximal Caries Lesions (Cavities)

The study published in the Journal of Dentistry confirms that the iTero Element 5D imaging system* with iTero NIRI (Near Infra-Red Imaging) technology is more sensitive than bitewing radiography in detecting early enamel lesions and comparable in detecting dentinal lesions

iTero NIRI technology of the iTero Element 5D imaging system was 66% more sensitive than bitewing X-ray for detection of interproximal lesions**

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced the findings of a multi-center clinical study, “Reflected near-infrared light versus bite-wing radiography for the detection of proximal caries: a multicenter prospective clinical study conducted in private practices,” published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Dentistry (Oct. 24, 2021). The study validates and further demonstrates the significant benefits of the iTero Element 5D imaging system as an aid in detection and monitoring of interproximal caries lesions above the gingiva without harmful radiation.

The clinical study was designed to compare the detection of interproximal caries (dental cavities and decay on the proximal surface(s) of adjacent teeth) by dentists using near infra-red technology (NIRI) and bitewing radiography (a dental x-ray designed to show the crowns of the upper and lower posterior teeth simultaneously). The results demonstrated high accuracy (p<0.0001) detection="" of="" early="" enamel="" lesions="" (88.6%)***="" and="" of="" carious="" lesions="" involving="" the="" dentino-enamel="" junction="" (96.9%)***="" (the="" boundary="" between="" the="" enamel="" and="" the="" underlying="" dentin="" that="" form="" a="" tooth).="" in="" addition,="" the="" study="" compared="" niri="" and="" bitewing="" radiography="" to="" visual="" caries="" debridement="" (clinical="" removal="" of="" tooth="" decay).="" when="" compared="" against="" clinical="" evaluation="" of="" posterior="" proximal="" lesions="" observed="" during="" caries="" debridement,="" the="" niri="" technology="" of="" the="" itero="" element="" 5d="" imaging="" system="" was="" 66%**="" more="" sensitive="" than="" bitewing="" x-ray="" technology="" and="" demonstrated="" 96%**="" sensitivity="" for="" posterior="" interproximal="" lesions="" detections.="" “we="" are="" pleased="" to="" see="" the="" results="" of="" these="" clinical="" findings="" further="" validate="" what="" doctors="" and="" their="" patients="" have="" experienced.="" the="" visualization="" capabilities="" of="" the="" itero="" element="" 5d="" imaging="" system="" helps="" in="" the="" early="" detection="" of="" cavities="" without="" x-ray="" radiation,”="" said="" yuval="" shaked,="" senior="" vice="" president="" and="" managing="" director,="" itero="" scanner="" and="" services="" business,="" align="" technology.="" “this="" study="" emphasizes="" the="" valuable="" role="" that="" the="" itero="" 5d="" imaging="" system="" with="" niri="" technology="" is="" already="" providing="" doctors="" and="" their="" staff="" to="" support="" their="" dental="" assessments="" of="" patients="" and="" overall="" patient="" oral="" healthcare="" and="" treatment="" options.="" when="" combined="" with="" the="" ease="" of="" use="" and="" comfortable="" experience="" for="" a="" broad="" population="" of="" patients,="" the="" itero="" 5d="" imaging="" system="" with="" niri="" technology="" is="" an="" essential="" tool="" for="" any="" doctor’s="" office.”="" as="" part="" of="" the="" study,="" the="" itero="" element="" 5d="" imaging="" system="" was="" used="" to="" perform="" intraoral="" scans="" on="" 100="" patients="" in="" five="" dental="" clinics="" across="" germany="" and="" canada.="" the="" itero="" element="" 5d="" imaging="" system="" includes="" niri="" technology="" that="" scans="" the="" internal="" structure="" of="" a="" tooth="" (enamel="" and="" dentin)="" in="" real="" time="" that="" aids="" in="" caries="" detection="" while="" simultaneously="" capturing="" 3d="" color="" images="" of="" dentition.="" reflected="" near="" infra-red="" light="" images="" of="" posterior="" (back="" of="" the="" mouth)="" teeth="" were="" used="" to="" detect="" interproximal="" caries="" and="" the="" results="" were="" then="" compared="" to="" bitewing="" radiography.="" niri="" was="" found="" to="" be="" more="" sensitive="" than="" bitewing="" radiography="" in="" detecting="" early="" enamel="" lesions="" and="" comparable="" in="" detecting="" dentinal="" lesions.="" lead="" study="" author="" dr.="" zvi="" metzger,="" professor,="" departments="" of="" oral="" biology="" and="" endodontology,="" at="" the="" goldschleger="" school="" of="" dental="" medicine,="" tel="" aviv="" university,="" commented="" on="" the="" study="" findings:="" “reflected="" near="" infra-red="" light="" images="" generated="" simultaneously="" during="" 3d="" scanning="" of="" dental="" arches="" with="" the="" itero="" element="" 5d="" imaging="" system="" scanner="" may="" be="" used="" reliably="" for="" detection,="" screening="" and="" monitoring="" of="" proximal="" caries.="" this="" method="" for="" caries="" detection="" may="" potentially="" minimize="" the="" traditional="" use="" of="" ionizing="" radiation.”="" dr.="" peggy="" bown,="" a="" participant="" in="" the="" study,="" shared="" that:="" “as="" a="" current="" user="" of="" the="" itero="" element="" 5d="" imaging="" system,="" participating="" in="" the="" study="" was="" very="" beneficial="" to="" me.="" i="" could="" further="" see="" the="" clinical="" value="" of="" the="" itero="" element="" 5d="" imaging="" system="" through="" its="" high="" sensitivity="" at="" detecting="" early="" enamel="" lesions="" and="" ease="" of="" use.="" having="" one="" system,="" one="" scan,="" and="" one="" tip="" eliminates="" the="" need="" for="" multiple="" devices,="" repetitive="" sterilization,="" and="" minimizes="" the="" use="" of="" harmful="" radiation.”=""> The study described was sponsored by Align Technology.

* iTero NIRI technology is the same across the iTero Element 5D system and some configurations of iTero Element Plus imaging systems since the wand, optics and software are the same.

** Data on file at Align Technology, September 2021

*** Data on file at Align Technology, February 2021

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 210 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 11.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.