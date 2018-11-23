All Inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica Offers Web Exclusive Black Friday Savings

SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lights, camera, ACTION! Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica has announced a limited-time Web Exclusive offer this Black Friday and Cyber Monday for vacationers seeking to experience the glamorous and exclusive Peninsula Papagayo in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica.



This unbelievable web exclusive offer of 65 percent savings is only available from Midnight on Wednesday, November 21 to Midnight on Monday, November 26.

Living up to the hype, all-inclusive Planet Hollywood Costa Rica invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ in one of the most extraordinary coastal landscapes on the planet. The fashionable all-inclusive resort features classic Hollywood memorabilia, 294 luxury suites, six bars, seven globally-infused restaurants with vegan friendly options, state of the art PUMPED Fitness Center, PH Spa, two serene swimming pools and splash zone.

A curated list of excursions, PH Experiences allows guests to discover the wonders of the famed Papagayo Gulf, from zip lining through the tree tops to sailing and snorkeling in the Pacific Ocean’s clear blue waters. Stars Kids Club brings imagination to life with fun and educational experiences such as Planet Hollywood TV, Walk of Fame Scavenger Hunt, Starlets Hall of Fame Party and more.

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica’s Web Exclusive Black offer gives the gift of savings on an unforgettable vacation this holiday season www.planethollywoodhotels.com .

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica

