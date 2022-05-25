All You Need to Know About Vivid Sydney 2022 From the Rocks to Walsh Bay

Stretching from The Rocks underneath the Sydney Harbour Bridge to one of the city's most dramatic districts, Walsh Bay, this is a place where history and technology come together under lights

SYDNEY, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucked into the western edge of Circular Quay and running around the headland into Walsh Bay, this waterfront precinct offers a quieter slice of the Vivid Sydney action. It's home to some of the most unique works of the whole festival, including an animated projection from our youngest-ever artist and an interactive display that lets visitors walk on water.

VIVID LIGHT

Name: Ephemeral Oceanic

Artists: Atelier Sisu: Zara Pasfield (Australia) / Renzo B. Larriviere (Australia/Peru)

Location: Between Pier 1 and Pier 2/3 Walsh Bay

Interactive | Great for families

Walsh Bay is transformed into a giant bubble bath! Step onto a floating boardwalk that weaves between 150 larger-than-life illuminated spheres. Lit from within, the iridescent orbs change colour throughout the night.

Name: Ninget Universe

Artist: Luca French / Spinifex Group (Australia)

Location: ASN Co Building, Hickson Rd, The Rocks

Great for families | Art & Architecture

Vivid Sydney's youngest-ever artist, 11-year-old Luca French, created this fantastical realm bursting with myriad creatures, inventions, and planets. Projected onto the ASN Clocktower in The Rocks, it transforms the heritage-listed façade with bold, colourful characters. His imaginary beings celebrate all walks of life and are a metaphor for diversity and integration.

Name: Manta Rain

Artists: Atelier Sisu: Renzo B. Larriviere (Australia/Peru) / Paul Peña Castro (Colombia)

Location: Overseas Passenger Terminal

The Natural World | Great for families | Eco-Conscious

This kinetic light-and-sound sculpture draws inspiration from the instantly recognisable shape of the manta ray and the mystical rainstick. The sculpture moves, mimicking the fins and organic movement of sea creatures. The installation reminds us of the irreplaceable beings that live in the depths of our oceans and the importance of environmental conservation.

Name: Earth Deities

Artist: Ramesh Nithiyendran (Australia)

Location: Hickson Road Reserve

Art & Architecture | Soul of the City

Towering over a Sydney Harbour headland, this contemporary sculpture is part idol, part monster, part hero and speaks to Sydney's multicultural soul and complex histories. A multi-limbed mythical being, it pulses with a synthesis of dramatic light and sound.

Name: Celestial

Artists: Studio John Fish: Kristian Laemmle-Ruff (Australia) / James Hebblethwaite (South Africa) / Chris Conole (Australia)

Location: Between Pier 4/5 and Pier 6/7 Walsh Bay

The Natural World

This highly polished planetary sphere reflects its surroundings and inspires ideas of unity and interconnectedness. Kinetic motors and an abstract soundtrack add to Celestial's dynamic movement. The overall effect is mesmerising by day and night and is an experience for young and old to enjoy.

Name: Light Sentinels

Artist: Skunk Control: Nick Athanasiou (Australia)

Location: Walsh Bay Waterfront

The Natural World

The illuminated petals of these giant kinetic flowers create a canopy of colour that spills across the landscape and onto passers-by. Weave amongst them and marvel as the petals mechanically unfurl, revealing a vibrant internal ecosystem.

VIVID MUSIC

ACO Presents Mozart and Britten in a Relaxed Performance

Take a more relaxed approach to classical music at this special performance from Artistic Director Richard Tognetti AO and the Australian Chamber Orchestra. With flexible seating arrangement, adjusted sound and lighting, and quiet spaces to chill out, it's a new way to experience the wonders of Mozart and Britten.

EAT, DRINK & STAY

Refuel with contemporary Italian antipasti, pizza, and pasta at Ventuno, set right on the edge of the Walsh Bay wharf. There's a dedicated Bambini Menu for the kids and plenty of Italian wine and beer for the adults.



Splash out with an authentic Japanese meal at Bay Nine Omakase, an exclusive 10-seat restaurant that's part of the new Campbell's Store development. Or get a table with a showstopping view at Harbourfront Seafood Restaurant, just next door.



As the name suggests, The Theatre Bar at the End of the Wharf sits at the end of Wharf 4/5 in Walsh Bay, next to Sydney Theatre Company. There are great views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge served up alongside share plates and a mostly Australian wine list.



For a front-row seat to all the action on Circular Quay, don't go past the Park Hyatt Sydney. This luxury hotel offers magnificent views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Lighting of the Sails on the Sydney Opera House, the buildings around the CBD, and the brightly lit boats and ferries as they crisscross Sydney Harbour.



Spend the night on one of the wharves at the Pier One Sydney, a hotel housed in a beautifully repurposed heritage building. Choose one of the rooms with a bathtub that looks right out at the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

For more information on Vivid Sydney and to book tickets, go to www.vividsydney.com. Get social using @vividsydney #vividsydney.

About Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney is an annual celebration of creativity, innovation, and technology, which transforms Sydney for 23 days and nights. Staged for its 12th year in 2022, Vivid Sydney fuses mesmerising art displays and 3D light projections with exhilarating live music performances and deep-dive discussions from some of the world's brightest minds, as well as the Sydney Opera House Lighting of the Sails. Vivid Sydney is owned, managed, and produced by Destination NSW, the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency.

