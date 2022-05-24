All You Need to Know About Vivid Sydney 2022 in Circular Quay

SYDNEY, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welcome to Vivid Sydney's centre stage. Here, Sydney's icons are illuminated with spectacular projections, interactive sculptures line the waterfront, and there's a packed program of music and ideas.

This is Sydney's dress circle, with the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Royal Botanic Garden and Sydney Harbour Bridge framing that iconic harbour view. Follow the Light Walk along the waterfront and see the harbour itself become a canvas for the world's greatest light show including the unmistakable heritage façade's of Customs House and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, transformed into moving canvases.

Circular Quay Highlights

Vivid Light

Lighting of the Sails

Artist: Martu Artists (Australia)

Location: Sydney Opera House

In 2022, the stunning Martumili collective painting Yarrkalpa-Hunting Ground, Parnngurr Area 2013 is brought to life across the spectacular sails, extending the Martu Artists' stories beyond the walls of a gallery.

Our Connected City

Artist: Mandylights (Australia)

Location: Circular Quay

Watch what happens when kaleidoscopic lighting design connects the city's architecture. Suddenly, the skyline is suffused with colour and we see the city in a different light. 2022 will see both sides of Sydney Harbour Bridge emblazoned with hundreds of colour changing lights.

For Sydney With Love

Artist: Ken Done / Spinifex Group / James Morrison (Australia)

Location: Customs House

A master of colour, Ken Done captures the joy of Sydney like no other artist and this vibrant animation projected onto Customs House shows how his beloved home city informs all his work. It is a story of optimism, colour, and sheer delight.

Future Natives

Artist: Chris Daniel (Australia)

Location: Along the Light Walk

Follow the Vivid flock along the Light Walk where you'll spot stylised light sculptures resembling our native birds. This 'birdwatching' adventure highlights the diversity and survival skills of Greater Sydney's feathered friends whose habitats and existence are encroached upon by our sprawling cityscapes, increasing populations and lifestyles.

Endless Love

Artist: Michaela Gleave (Australia)

Location: Circular Quay Station

The perfect spot to snap a selfie, these giant letters above the station building evoke the hopes, dreams and aspirations the city inspires. It reflects our passion, our compassion, and our free spirit. It reaches out to the world with a message of hope and captures the joy and boundless optimism that makes Sydney one of the truly great global cities.

New York Sunday

Artist: Helen Eager (Australia) / Julian Reinhold (Australia) / Rico Reinhold (Australia)

Location: Museum of Contemporary Art

Australia's leading abstractionist Helen Eager transforms the six-storey façade with an eight-minute visual journey through her artistic evolution. The visual dynamics are accentuated by an electronic composition by Sydney's own, Paul Mac.

Vivid Light on Sydney Harbour

Location: On the water Sydney Harbour

In a first for the festival, see lights on vessels sailing on the harbour sync with the animated Martumili collective painting-Yarrkalpa-Hunting Ground-that illuminates Sydney Opera House. Together, boats and ferries become part of a coordinated display that moves across the colour spectrum as they sail across the harbour. Jump on board for a special Vivid Sydney tour with Cadman Cruises, Captain Cook Cruises, Fantasea Cruising, Sydney Harbour Tallships and more.

Sydney Harbour Bridge 90th Birthday

Artists: Historical Archive and Digitisation Team/ Spinifex Group (Australia)

Location: Sydney Harbour Bridge pylons

In 2022, Sydney Harbour Bridge celebrates its 90th birthday. In a salute to the arch that has defined the city and the nation, the Historical Archive and Digitisation Team at Transport for NSW will share images spanning over 100 years to reveal the stories and experiences of the people and places the bridge connects.

Halo

Artist: illumaphonium: Gemma Davis (United Kingdom) / Michael Davis (United Kingdom)

Location: Near Chinese Garden of Friendship, Darling Harbour

Music is the one universal communication tool that requires no language. This innovative and interactive installation brings you together with fellow festival-goers in a shared moment of spontaneous music-making.

Our Connected City

Artist: Mandylights (Australia)

Location: Crown Sydney at Barangaroo

Crown Sydney will be part of the vast Our Connected City installation for the first time in 2022, joining other Sydney icons as they are emblazoned with hundreds of colour changing lights. In this expansive visual spectacle, all of the lights are coordinated in perfect synchronisation and uniformity. Together, they connect us to our city and our environment.

Vivid Music

Vivid Sydney Supper Club

Mary's Underground is home to the inaugural Vivid Sydney Supper Club, open from 10 pm to late on Friday and Saturday nights during the festival. Hosted by Trevor Ashley, don't miss cabaret acts, burlesque and comedy acts including Mahalia Barnes, Genevieve Lemon and Emma Pask.

Vivid LIVE

Every night

Catch enthralling performances at Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid LIVE, including Paul Kelly & his band, Hermitude, Gordi, TEEKS, A.GIRL and more.

Vivid Ideas

Vivid Ideas Up Late

Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA)

Hear our Sydney stories - of people, places and our city's distinct diversity and multi-faceted histories - and celebrate what makes Sydney unique. At the MCA you can engage with the concept of care at Critical Now and Urgent Futures (10 June) or get young people involved in a festival-style museum takeover at Genext x Vivid Ideas (4 June).

For more information on Vivid Sydney and to book tickets, go to www.vividsydney.com. Get social using @vividsydney #vividsydney.

About Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney is an annual celebration of creativity, innovation and technology, which transforms Sydney for 23 days and nights. Staged for its 12th year in 2022, Vivid Sydney fuses mesmerising art displays and 3D light projections with exhilarating live music performances and deep-dive discussions from some of the world's brightest minds, as well as the Sydney Opera House Lighting of the Sails. Vivid Sydney is owned, managed and produced by Destination NSW, the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency.

