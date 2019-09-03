Allecra Therapeutics to Present Data at ASM/ESCMID 2019 Conference on Drug Development to Meet the Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance

LÖRRACH, Germany and SAINT-LOUIS, France, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allecra Therapeutics (Private), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections, today announced four upcoming presentations at the ASM/ESCMID 2019 Conference on Drug Development to Meet the Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance, taking place September 3-6 in Boston, MA at the Boston Park Plaza. The company and its collaborators will deliver presentations on its lead drug enmetazobactam (formerly AAI101), a potent extended-spectrum ß-lactamase (ESBL) inhibitor. The combination of enmetazobactam with cefepime is currently in late stage of a global Phase 3 development for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections, including acute pyelonephritis, by Gram-negative bacteria.“We are excited to share data from four posters at ASM/ESCMID this year. Each of these presentations adds to the growing body of evidence in favor of cefepime-enmetazobactam to treat infections by third-generation cephalosporin (3GC)-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, the most prevalent ‘critical priority’ pathogen as defined by the WHO,” said Klaus Wilgenbus, Chief Executive Officer of Allecra Therapeutics. “These presentations underline our ongoing commitment to make Allecra’s data accessible to practicing physicians.” Third-generation cephalosporin resistance is frequently encountered in Gram-negative hospital pathogens and is mainly mediated by ESBLs. Cefepime-enmetazobactam is intended as an empiric carbapenem-sparing option for the treatment of serious Gram-negative infections in settings where ESBLs are prevalent.Details for the poster presentations at ASM/ESCMID 2019 are as followsPresentation title: The Exposure-Response Relationship of Enmetazobactam, Combined with Cefepime, Is Best Described by fT > CT in a Murine Thigh Infection ModelAuthors: F. Bernhard, M. Machacek, P. Warn, R. Odedra, S. Sordello, A. Belley, P. KnechtleDate and time: Thursday September 05, 2019 04:30 p.m. - 06:30 p.m.Location: Paper Poster Arena, Presentation number P04Presentation title: Pharmacodynamic Targets of Enmetazobactam, Combined with Cefepime, Against ESBL-Producing Isolates of K. pneumoniae in a Murine Thigh Infection ModelAuthors: P. Warn, R. Odedra, S. Sordello, F. Bernhard, M. Machacek, A. Belley, P. KnechtleDate and time: Thursday September 05, 2019 04:30 p.m. - 06:30 p.m.Location: Paper Poster Arena, Presentation number P05Presentation title: The Novel ß-lactamase Inhibitor Enmetazobactam is More Potent than Tazobactam against ESBL-producing EnterobacteriaceaeAuthors:A. Belley, I. Morrissey, S. Hawser, M. Huband, S. Bajaksouzian, M.R. Jacobs, K. Papp-Wallace, R. A. Bonomo, P. KnechtleDate and time: Thursday September 05, 2019 04:30 p.m. - 06:30 p.m.Location: Paper Poster Arena, Presentation number P38Presentation title: Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Analysis of Cefepime and AAI101 Against Multidrug-Resistant EnterobacteriaceaeAuthors:A. Johnson, N. Farrington, L. McEntee, P. Knechtle, S. Biondi, S. Shapiro, S. Das, W. HopeDate and time: Thursday September 05, 2019 04:30 p.m. - 06:30 p.m.Location: Paper Poster Arena, Presentation number P14These abstracts can be accessed through the ASM/ESCMID website. Following the meeting, the posters will be available on the company website.About Allecra TherapeuticsAllecra Therapeutics, established in 2013, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company contributing towards the global effort to combat antibiotic resistance by developing new therapeutic modalities to overcome emergent resistance mechanisms, thereby saving lives of patients whose infections may otherwise be treated inadequately.Allecra’s lead product enmetazobactam (formerly AAI101), in combination with the 4th generation cephalosporin cefepime, is being developed for empiric use in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI), and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia/ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP). Cefepime-enmetazobactam holds Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status and has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.Allecra is supported by Forbion, Delos Capital, Andera Partners, formerly EdRIP, Xeraya Capital, EMBL Ventures, and BioMed Partners. Allecra’s wholly owned French subsidiary is a beneficiary of financial support from the French public bank Bpifrance and from the Région Alsace.For more information on Allecra please visit www.allecra.com or email IR@allecra.com.