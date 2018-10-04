Allianz Real Estate Selects Altus Group to Boost Investment and Asset Management Performance Globally

TORONTO and MUNICH, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that Allianz Real Estate, the global real estate investment manager of Allianz Group, has selected Altus Group as its partner to provide an investment and asset management platform that will transform how Allianz manages its global €60 billion asset portfolio.



Allianz Real Estate is implementing Altus Group’s investment and asset management platform, resulting in one unified end-to-end solution that delivers the ability to manage all of Allianz Real Estate’s direct equity, indirect, and debt real estate investments. Using Altus Group’s ARGUS Enterprise, ARGUS Voyanta and ARGUS Taliance solutions, this will now provide the ability to aggregate all investments, structures and assets into a single platform, allowing for real time analytics, decision-making and reporting across the organization.

“Our strategic partnership with Altus Group has resulted in the first of its kind innovation for the real estate industry. Their solution provides us with the ability to manage our global portfolio from a single, integrated software platform. We benefit from greater visibility and insights from a top view of investments down to the individual asset performance,” said Andreas Steimel, COO of Allianz Real Estate.

Altus Group’s investment and asset management software manages the most complex structures at any level – asset, investment, investor and fund – and provides the ability to track multiple scenarios for sensitivity and risk management purposes. It accurately, efficiently and transparently handles real estate investments at all stages in the ownership cycle, from acquisition and development to disposition.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Allianz Real Estate, one of the largest and most innovative real estate investors globally, to support their continuing growth by providing a platform that streamlines and simplifies complex investment management analysis, reporting and decision-making,” said Robert Courteau, Chief Executive Officer of Altus Group. “Our best-in-class applications have been integrated to provide a single, comprehensive software solution for real estate investment managers.”

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com .

About Allianz Real Estate

Allianz Real Estate is the strategic real estate organization within the Allianz Group and a leading international real estate investment and asset manager. Allianz Real Estate develops and executes worldwide tailored portfolio and investment strategies on behalf of the Allianz companies, considering direct as well as indirect investments and real estate loans. The operational management of investments and assets is currently performed in 5 regions, West Europe (Belgium, France, Italy, Luxemburg, Portugal, Spain), North & Central Europe (Austria, CEE, Germany, Ireland, Nordics), Switzerland, USA and Asia Pacific. The headquarters of Allianz Real Estate are located in Munich and Paris. Allianz Real Estate has approximately 60 billion euros assets under management.

