Aloo Telecom Scales Network Across Brazil with Infinera

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera, provider of Intelligent Transport Networks , announced that Aloo Telecom (Aloo), one of the largest telecommunications groups in Brazil, deployed the Infinera Cloud Xpress and Infinera DTN-X to address increasing bandwidth demand on its long-haul and data center interconnect networks. Aloo serves more than 3,000 private and public-sector clients including cloud operators, internet content providers and service providers across 14 Brazilian states.



As demand for capacity on Aloo's network grows, the Infinera Cloud Xpress and DTN-X with Instant Bandwidth allow Aloo to activate additional capacity in minutes and pay for the capacity as it is activated, reducing the initial cost of deployment while increasing Aloo’s competitive edge in the market.

“Demand for bandwidth continues to grow across Brazil as more businesses move to cloud and broadband operators to expand their footprint in the region,” said Sérgio Brito, Director of Operations, Aloo Telecom. “Infinera's solutions are performing better than advertised at delivering the capacity we need, where and when we need it.”

“Aloo's commitment to bring scalable bandwidth across Brazil aligns with our goal to bring easy-to-deploy, terabit-scale networks to all of Latin America,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “We are honored help Aloo as they expand their network.”

About Aloo Telecom

Aloo Telecom is a regional telecommunications company, a benchmark in the market for quality and profitability in its operations and for the development of intellectual capital. The company is recognized in the market for the ethics, transparency and better infrastructure of converged data networks in the northeastern region of Brazil. Since the beginning of its operations in June 2003, in Alagoas, it has been highlighting in the market the satisfaction of more than 3 thousand corporate clients in the public and private sectors, which already cover 14 states. One of the most recent actions of the Company was the partnership with Oracle, a multinational technology and information technology company, where Aloo Telecom introduced Aloo Cloud Powered By Oracle, a product that brings together cloud services nationwide. Combining the use of state-of-the-art technology and the High Fiber Optic Data Backbone. For more information, visit the website: www.aloo.com.br .

About Infinera

Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) provides Intelligent Transport Networks, enabling carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate optical network operations. Infinera’s end-to-end packet-optical portfolio is designed for long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com , follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog .

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the technical, economic, and operational benefits provided by the Infinera Cloud Xpress and DTN-X products. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as filed with the SEC on August 8, 2018, as well subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.