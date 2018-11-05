Altus Group Launches Next Generation Software Platform ARGUS Cloud and Web Application ARGUS Acquire to Enhance Investment Performance for Commercial Real Estate Industry

ARGUS Cloud to power new web-based applications, increase user collaboration and improve ability to leverage CRE data

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, announced today the launch of ARGUS Cloud and ARGUS Acquire. ARGUS Cloud is a cloud-based platform for CRE asset and investment management that leverages functionality and data from industry-leading ARGUS solutions to enhance decision-making and portfolio transparency. ARGUS Acquire is the first of several integrated web-based applications to be powered on the ARGUS Cloud platform.

ARGUS Cloud enables greater collaboration and streamlines workflows across teams and business functions by storing all information in one centralized location. It seamlessly integrates with industry-standard ARGUS Enterprise (“AE”), delivering greater value to users through the ability to store, backup and access ARGUS files and leverage additional Altus Group cloud solutions. The ARGUS Cloud platform will leverage the intelligence of AE to both support existing on-premise solutions and power a series of new critical web-based applications designed to better manage the challenges facing today’s CRE professionals.

ARGUS Acquire, the first in a series of new web-based applications, is a deal management solution that has been tailor-made to enable acquisitions teams to efficiently construct sound financial models, pitch winning deal strategies and meet capital deployment targets. It provides complete top-down visibility of acquisition deals and pipelines, creating greater efficiency and consistency.

“With the launch of ARGUS Cloud, we’re creating a connected ecosystem for the commercial real estate industry by delivering innovative cloud-based solutions that provide complete portfolio transparency and insights,” said Bob Courteau, Chief Executive Officer at Altus Group. “This is a key part of our product and partner strategy, and the next step in our plan to build additional integrated end-to-end solutions that will streamline business processes, leverage third-party data sources and reduce complexity within the CRE industry.”

ARGUS Cloud provides a number of key capabilities:

Store and back up files in the cloud – seamlessly move your organization's models into a centralized cloud database for storage and accessibility with on-premise and web-based ARGUS applications. Users can easily audit files and maintain a secure record of changes made to any asset.



Access and collaborate on your files any time – access your models any time through a single-point of entry to ARGUS on-premise and web-based applications, regardless of location. Centrally located models allow users to collaborate more easily across their business and with partners which simplifies processes and ensures a consistent view of assets throughout their lifecycle.



Connect to the next generation of applications – use stored data and an industry-standard AE calculation engine to power the next generation of ARGUS applications, beginning with ARGUS Acquire. Cloud infrastructure allows streamlined workflows between on-premise and web-based applications and will enable users to connect to their growing CRE technology ecosystem.

For more information on ARGUS Cloud, please visit https://argus.altusgroup.com/argus-cloud/ . For more information on ARGUS Acquire, please visit https://argus.altusgroup.com/argus-acquire/ .

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com .

