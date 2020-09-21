AlumaSafway receives five Canadian Safety Achievement Awards

Nineteen Honorable Mentions also awarded to the company

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlumaSafway, a BrandSafway company, received four 365 Daily Maintenance (365DM) Awards and one Tripartite Zero Injury Turnaround (TZIT) Award for a total of five Canadian Safety Achievement Awards (CS2A) from the General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada (GPMC) and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (NMC). AlumaSafway was also awarded 19 Honorable Mentions.

“These awards reflect our dedication to safety and demonstrate our commitment to creating the conditions for everyone to do their work without incident on our jobsites,” said Dave Witsken, Energy and Industrial Division president for BrandSafway. “By implementing proactive safety measures, such as toolbox talks and training, based on our five pillars of safety, we are continually raising the bar when it comes to safety performance.”

AlumaSafway received 365DM Awards for delivering long-term daily maintenance for a period of 12 months during the 2019 operational year without a recordable injury at the following jobsites:

CNRL Devon Jackfish, Alberta

NB Power Pt. Lepreau, New Brunswick

Suncor Firebag, Alberta

Syncrude, Alberta

In addition, AlumaSafway received a TZIT Award for executing a major turnaround event without a recordable injury at the Suncor Base Plant in Alberta.

The Canadian Safety Achievement Awards are part of a national program designed to showcase exceptional health and safety performance of stakeholders within the unionized maintenance industry.

About AlumaSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, AlumaSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 26 strategic locations throughout Canada, AlumaSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. AlumaSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s AlumaSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about AlumaSafway, visitwww.AlumaSafway.com.

