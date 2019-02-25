Android Now FIDO2 Certified, Accelerating Global Migration Beyond Passwords

Mobile apps and websites can now leverage FIDO standards to provide a simpler and secure biometric login for users on over a billion devices supporting Android 7.0+

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIDO Alliance announced today that Android is now FIDO2 Certified, bringing simpler, stronger authentication capabilities to over a billion devices that use this platform every day. With this news, any compatible device running Android 7.0+ is now FIDO2 Certified out of the box or after an automated Google Play Services update. This gives users the ability to leverage their device’s built-in fingerprint sensor and/or FIDO security keys for secure passwordless access to websites and native applications that support the FIDO2 protocols.



Web and app developers can now add FIDO strong authentication to their Android apps and websites through a simple API call, to bring passwordless, phishing-resistant security to a rapidly expanding base of end users who already have leading Android devices and/or will upgrade to new devices in the future.

“Google has long worked with the FIDO Alliance and W3C to standardize FIDO2 protocols, which give any application the ability to move beyond password authentication while offering protection against phishing attacks. Today’s announcement of FIDO2 certification for Android helps move this initiative forward, giving our partners and developers a standardized way to access secure keystores across devices, both in market already as well as forthcoming models, in order to build convenient biometric controls for users,” said Christiaan Brand, Product Manager, Google.

Already supported in market by leading web browsers Google Chrome , Microsoft Edge , and Mozilla Firefox (with preview support by Apple Safari ), FIDO2 is comprised of the World Wide Web Consortium’s (W3C) Web Authentication specification and the corresponding Client to Authenticator Protocol (CTAP) from FIDO Alliance. Collectively, these standards enable users to more easily and securely login to online services with FIDO2-compliant devices such as fingerprint readers, cameras and/or FIDO security keys.

“FIDO2 was designed from day-one to be implemented by platforms, with the ultimate goal of ubiquity across all the web browsers, devices and services we use every day. With this news from Google, the number of users with FIDO Authentication capabilities has grown dramatically and decisively. Together with the leading web browsers that are already FIDO2 compliant, now is the time for website developers to free their users from the risk and hassle of passwords and integrate FIDO Authentication today,” added Brett McDowell, Executive Director, FIDO Alliance.

FIDO2’s simple user experiences are backed by strong cryptographic security that is transparent to the user and protects against phishing, man-in-the-middle and attacks using stolen credentials. FIDO2 support has been growing since the specifications were introduced last spring . In addition to browser and platform support, several FIDO2 Certified products have been announced to support implementation.

Device manufacturers interested in taking advantage of out-of-the-box certification and displaying the FIDO Certified logo on their Android devices should consult FIDO Alliance’s new trademark and service mark usage agreement .

About FIDO Certification

The FIDO Alliance certifies authentication devices like biometrics and/or security keys, clients and servers to verify that they comply with FIDO specifications including FIDO2 and meet certain security profiles. This ensures that web users can use their FIDO Certified device across all FIDO-enabled web services for a seamless experience. For websites and organizations, they need only to FIDO-enable once and gain access to all FIDO Certified devices in the market.

OEM’s can further differentiate their devices to meet added market requirements by taking part in security level testing -- which evaluates how strongly the user’s authentication credentials are protected.

Visit the FIDO Alliance website to get more information on FIDO2 , including resources for developers and product vendors interested in taking part in the FIDO Certified program. Mobile World Congress attendees can also visit the FIDO Alliance member pavilion located on the upper walkway between Hall 2 and Hall 3.

About the FIDO Alliance

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, fidoalliance.org was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for simpler, stronger authentication that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords. FIDO Authentication is stronger, private, and easier to use when authenticating to online services.