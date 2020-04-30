Annual Financial Report Location:Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Publication of Audited Annual Report

The following document is available for viewing:

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie/EN/dms/JPMorgan%20ETFs%20ICAV_Annual_Report_[IE_EN].pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Annabel Dow

annabel.s.dow@jpmorgan.com

+44 207 7428379