Anomali to Exhibit at Segurinfo 2019, the Premier Information Security Congress in Chile

Keynote by Anomali Director of Cyber Intelligence Strategy AJ Nash Provides Attendees with Education on How To Build Effective Threat Intelligence Programs

SANTIAGO, Chile, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it is exhibiting at Segurinfo 2019 . Visit booth #20 on the exhibitor floor to learn why hundreds of organizations, including many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, rely on Anomali to harnesses threat data, information, and intelligence to drive effective cyber security decisions. Booth visitors will also have an opportunity to hear more about how the Anomali partner ecosystem. As the most comprehensive in the market, it provides seamless and fast access to more than 1,000 threat feeds from all layers of the web and integrations into leading security infrastructure technologies.



Anyone who needs to find out more about how to build effective cyber threat intelligence programs should attend the keynote: Cyber Intelligence Starts Here . Presented by Anomali Director of Cyber Intelligence Strategy AJ Nash, session attendees with learn about the fundamentals of threat intelligence, how to operationalize threat intelligence and building effective threat intelligence programs.

“Threat data contains key information that can be used to inform smart security decision making. It can be overwhelming and chaotic though, which creates challenges for many organizations,” said Nash. “Our combination of technology, research and expertise is helping some of the world’s largest enterprises to take actions that are reducing risk across their businesses.”

About SEGURINFO

SEGURINFO es el principal Congreso anual de seguridad de la información, que incluye un intensivo programa con sesiones de seguimiento y actualización y la oportunidad para reunirse con sus colegas y proveedores de la industria.

About Anomali

Anomali delivers intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions to public and private sector organizations, including the world’s largest global enterprises and leading banks. Customers rely on Anomali to detect threats, understand adversaries, and respond effectively. Anomali arms security teams with machine learning optimized threat intelligence to identify hidden threats targeting their environments. With Anomali, organizations collaborate and share threat information among trusted communities. Anomali is the most widely adopted platform for ISACs and leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit us at www.anomali.com .

