ApplyBoard and Ireland Join Forces to Educate the World

The global education technology platform launches in Ireland to deliver innovation within the international education sector

Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ApplyBoard, the global technology platform powering an education revolution, is thrilled to announce Ireland as its latest study abroad destination. This is the fifth study abroad destination that ApplyBoard has expanded to as part of its ongoing mission to educate the world.

ApplyBoard is excited for this opportunity to help Ireland grow and reach its international education goals. To date, five higher education institutions in Ireland have partnered with ApplyBoard: Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, Maynooth University, University College Cork, and the University of Limerick. ApplyBoard looks forward to building more momentum within Ireland’s international education sector.

“With a highly-regarded education system, rich history, and innovative culture, Ireland has so much to offer international students,” says Martin Basiri, CEO and Co-Founder of ApplyBoard. “Building this strong relationship with Ireland signifies an important step in expanding new opportunities for future students, supporting the long-standing legacy for excellence in the Irish education sector, and continuing to break down barriers to education for countless students around the world.”

Now, students and recruitment partners can look forward to having access to Ireland’s higher education institutions on the ApplyBoard Platform.

“ApplyBoard is incredibly well placed to partner with University College Dublin (UCD), to promote Ireland, to connect with international students who are looking for an educational experience that sets them apart and provides them with a competitive advantage,” says Una Watkins, Director International Student Recruitment, UCD. “Sharing our values in putting students first and supporting the success of all students, we very much look forward to working alongside ApplyBoard as they empower people around the world to study abroad and access the very best education.”

“Ireland is becoming an increasingly popular study destination for international students as the world-class standard of our education is matched by the post-study work opportunities available in Ireland,” says Giles O'Neill, Head of Education in Ireland. “ApplyBoard puts the student at the heart of what they do and keeps them there — this is a mission that we share and something that I am sure we can build on together into the future.”

ApplyBoard recognizes the need to continue to scale and expand its diversity of tech offerings to propel the international education sector forward. Most recently, ApplyBoard announced the acquisition of TrainHub, an education industry training ecosystem, to help strengthen international student recruitment. ApplyBoard also launched the ApplyBoard Insights Dashboard, a SaaS tool that leverages the latest study abroad data to help higher education institutions make important choices in international student recruiting.

To learn more about ApplyBoard growing in Ireland, visit here: www.applyboard.com/resources/ireland-resources

About ApplyBoard

ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,500 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has helped more than 300,000 students from more than 125 countries along their educational journeys since 2015. To learn more, visit: www.applyboard.com

- 30 -