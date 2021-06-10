Aptean Extends Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program into New Geographies

Program to Launch in the United States and to be expanded in Canada, Brazil and Mexico

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the launch of its highly successful Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program into the United States as well as plans to extend the program in Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

With more than 20 years of experience serving customers in the food and beverage industry, Aptean is a leading Microsoft independent software vendor with a full, end-to-end food and beverage ERP purpose-built from the ground up and deployed in the Microsoft Azure cloud to serve midsize businesses. With the Food and Beverage Partner Program, Aptean works with leading partners serving customers in the food and beverage industry as they help their clients use their enterprise software to accelerate operational effectiveness, creating a stronger and more efficient business.

The Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program originally launched in August 2020 to expand the reach of Aptean’s proprietary food and beverage application built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform to Business Central, Finance and Supply Chain Management in markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM) and Asia Pacific (APAC). Since the initial launch, more than 50 international partners across those regions have joined the program and successfully delivered significant incremental value to their existing food and beverage install base, while also strengthening their position to win new customers to their business. With this further expansion of the program into the United States, Aptean will enhance the potential user base for its industry-specific ERP software.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our highly successful Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program into North America and Brazil,” said Bob Kocis, Chief Revenue Officer at Aptean. “Since its initial launch, the program has successfully enabled our partners to provide our world-class technology to food and beverage customers globally. Following increased demand for many food and beverage products as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that many food and beverage companies need modern, purpose-built software solutions to improve operational efficiency and throughput. This expansion of the Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program will help more of those companies achieve their growth objectives.”

The program is open to select partners in the North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC regions. To qualify, partners must meet specific criteria with requirements on training, certification and business volume. Partners receive extensive benefits that include training, access to the latest Aptean technology, sales and services support, recognition via various marketing initiatives and ongoing education to ensure customer success.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of industry-specific software, enabling our customers to be Ready for What’s Next, Now™. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean’s solutions are used by over 6,500 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

