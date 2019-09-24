Arcserve and Sophos Announce a Strategic Alliance To Offer All-In-One Data Security and Protection from Cyber-Attacks

Global alliance marks the industry’s first means to assure mitigation of cyber-attacks through complete, multi-layered data security and protectionJoint solution uniquely combines threat prevention technologies with onsite and offsite business continuity capabilities for an all-in-one solution that can be deployed in 15 minutesAUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcserve, LLC, the world’s most experienced data protection provider, today announced a global alliance with Sophos, a leader in network and endpoint security, to provide organizations with dedicated protection for backed up data against cyberthreats. Through this collaboration, organizations can now employ the only market solution that integrates anti-ransomware and other threat prevention technologies, such as deep learning AI for both known and unknown malware, and award-winning disaster recovery and high availability capabilities for prevention against data loss. Together, the new solution delivers a multi-layered approach to prevent, protect, and immunize backup data from cyber-attacks.A report issued by Cybersecurity Ventures predicts the global cost of ransomware to reach $11.5 billion USD in 2019 and $20 billion USD by 2021, with an attack on businesses every 14 seconds by the end of this year. With cybercriminals continuously taking advantage of enterprises to turn profits, this alliance will provide organizations with a two-pronged approach to cyber-readiness and IT resilience. By combining both cybersecurity and data protection capabilities into a single offering, businesses will have a comprehensive solution that fully covers all their infrastructure needs.The joint solution will be delivered via Arcserve’s award-winning Appliance Series, the only turnkey self-contained appliances for disaster recovery and application availability. Powered by Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), the Arcserve Appliance Series combines flash-accelerated deduplicated storage, robust server processing, and high-speed networking with highly redundant hardware and cloud services.Arcserve Appliances will integrate Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server, award-winning endpoint protection with artificial intelligence, to deliver a comprehensive protect-in-depth approach to accelerate data, system and application resiliency.“Increasingly cybercriminals are targeting backup systems as a way to increase the odds that compromised businesses will make a ransom payment. Having dedicated protection from both malware and the latest exploits ensures the backup data will stand strong against the most advanced threats,” said Francois Depayras, Sophos’ vice president of OEM sales and alliances. “Sophos Intercept X for Server provides anti-ransomware, anti-exploit and deep learning technology to provide the highest level of protection. This makes the Arcserve Appliance the most secure solution available in the market.”“Too many organizations are being forced to have the ‘how do we pay ransom’ conversation. We saw a market gap that needed to be filled, and Sophos was the natural fit. We know data protection and they know cybersecurity,” said Oussama El-Hilali, CTO for Arcserve. “As threats become more difficult to combat, this alliance is transformative in the industry, taking our cyber protection to the next level and providing partners with the opportunity to educate customers on the unique benefits of an integrated, two-pronged defense against cybercrime.”The integrated solution will be available on the newest Arcserve Appliances in October of 2019. To learn more about the global alliance and new solution, please visit: www.arcserve.com/sophos.Follow ArcserveBlogTwitterLinkedInAbout ArcserveArcserve provides exceptional solutions to protect the priceless digital assets of organizations in need of full scale, comprehensive data protection. Established in 1983, Arcserve is the world’s most experienced provider of business continuity solutions that safeguard multi-generational IT infrastructures with applications and systems in any location, on premises and in the cloud. Organizations in over 150 countries around the world rely on Arcserve’s highly efficient, integrated technologies and expertise to eliminate the risk of data loss and extended downtime while reducing the cost and complexity of backing up and restoring data by up to 50 percent. Arcserve is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with locations around the world. Explore more at www.arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.About Sophos As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects nearly 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by SophosLabs – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos’ cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cybercriminal tactics and techniques, including automated and active-adversary breaches, ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, phishing, and more. The award-winning Sophos Central cloud-based platform integrates Sophos’ entire portfolio of best-of-breed products, from the Intercept X endpoint solution to the XG Firewall, into a single system called Synchronized Security. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 47,000 partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). 