Arcserve Appoints Ivan Pittaluga as Chief Technology Officer

Award-winning technology expert brings more than 20 years of experience in software engineering and delivering products that transform the customer experience



Pittaluga will oversee the acceleration of Arcserve’s acclaimed data and ransomware protection solution portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcserve, LLC , the world’s most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, today announced the appointment of Ivan Pittaluga as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Pittaluga, an industry veteran, comes with a proven track record of leading advances in service delivery and transformational technology in the high-tech space. As CTO, he will oversee the strategy and development of Arcserve’s globally recognized portfolio of backup, disaster recovery, continuous availability, migration, and archiving solutions.

“The world of data protection is rapidly evolving, fueled by unprecedented challenges from a larger data attack surface and increasingly prevalent cyber threats,” said Tom Signorello, CEO at Arcserve. “The addition of Ivan will accelerate our market-first solutions to these, and other business continuity challenges, with his recognized history of driving organizational change and delivering technology that changes the way companies do business.”

Prior to joining Arcserve, Pittaluga served as vice president of data protection and governance for Veritas Technologies, where he guided the company’s multinational software engineering and product development efforts for its NetBackup product. Pittaluga also previously held senior engineering positions at Symantec, Commvault, Legato Systems (Dell EMC), and Mastercard.

“We’re living in a digitized economy, and enterprises today can no longer risk exposing their data to cyber threats or loss,” said Pittaluga. “Equally important are the new forms of data and environments that will emerge from rapid innovation in the cloud – all of which will need comprehensive protection. Arcserve’s 30-year experience and foresight to anticipate market shifts uniquely positions it for an exciting chapter of innovation, which I’m pleased to be a part of.”

For more information on Arcserve’s data protection solutions and to request a free trial, visit arcserve.com .

Follow Arcserve

About Arcserve

Arcserve provides exceptional solutions to protect the priceless digital assets of organizations in need of full scale, comprehensive data protection. Established in 1983, Arcserve is the world’s most experienced provider of business continuity solutions that safeguard multi-generational IT infrastructures with applications and systems in any location, on premises and in the cloud. Organizations in over 150 countries around the world rely on Arcserve’s highly efficient, integrated technologies and expertise to eliminate the risk of data loss and extended downtime while reducing the cost and complexity of backing up and restoring data by up to 50 percent. Arcserve is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with locations around the world. Explore more at www.arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

Media Contact

Leslie Keil

Arcserve

952.903.5434

leslie.keil@arcserve.com

