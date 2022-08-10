Paris France |

Arcwide, the joint venture of BearingPoint and IFS dedicated to the deployment of IFS Cloud services, today announces its official acquisition of Fekra Digital Services.

Over the past five years, the close collaboration of these complementary organisations has enabled the success of multiple projects and such synergy has culminated in a valuable acquisition, made official in July 2022.

The goal of this strategic move between Arcwide and Fekra Digital Services is to provide clients with complete end-to-end services and support the continual growth in demand for IFS software and solutions.

Founded in 2008, European-based Fekra Digital Services supports companies in the digital transformation of their information systems through the integration of IT solutions, specialising in ERP IFS solutions.

As global demand for IFS Cloud consultancy increases, Arcwide is set to become a market leader by combining the world-class business technology consultancy of BearingPoint with the best-in-class cloud innovation of IFS, and is on track to become the IFS delivery partner of choice for enterprise organisations worldwide.

On this recent acquisition, Arcwide CEO, Philippe Chaniot comments:

“Fekra Digital Services has an ethos of curiosity, open-mindedness and inventiveness which aligns perfectly with the Arcwide mindset. Our aim is to help solve complex business challenges for decision makers accountable for business growth and Fekra Digital Services will be a valuable asset in helping us achieve this.”

Already a recognised IFS Diamond partner, Arcwide also is winner of the IFS Global Systems Integrator of the Year 2020 and IFS Growth Partner of the Year 2021 awards.

As the business continues its momentum with further growth and acquisition, Arcwide’s focus will remain sharply on unlocking value through IFS Cloud adoption and accelerating time to value for an ever-growing client base.

##ENDS##

About Arcwide Arcwide is a joint venture with a truly unique business transformation proposition: uniting technology innovation and professional services to help companies accelerate value realization. Combining the world-class business technology consultancy of BearingPoint with the best-in-class cloud technology and innovation of IFS, Arcwide expands the successful and well-established partnership between the two companies, which have been working in lockstep since 2017 to create significant value for their mutual clients around the world.

Contact Details

Hannah Syers

+44 7566 226202

[email protected]

Company Website

https://www.arcwide.com/en/

AGENCIA EFE S.A. no se hace responsable de la información que contiene este mensaje y no asume responsabilidad alguna frente a terceros sobre su íntegro contenido, quedando igualmente exonerada de la responsabilidad de la entidad autora del mismo.