Argentine Court Reverses Decision Against Tenaris’s CEO and Chairman

LUXEMBOURG, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE, Buenos Aires and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) has been informed that, earlier today, an Argentine court of appeals reviewing the preliminary decision (procesamiento) of November 27, 2018 issued by the first-instance judge investigating the Notebooks Case with respect to Paolo Rocca, Chairman and CEO of Tenaris, reversed the procesamiento on the basis of absence of necessary and sufficient grounds to link Mr. Rocca with the proceedings. Further investigation into the payments and their alleged justifications would be necessary.



Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

