Paris | October 04, 2021

Sim&Cure, leading medtech start-up providing a unique software solution combining Digital twin and AI technologies to secure neurovascular treatment of cerebral aneurysms, announces the appointment of Dan Raffi as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Board of Directors.

We are excited to announce that Dan Raffi, PharmD, MBA has joined Sim&Cure as our new Chief Operating Officer on October 1st.

Dan is a veteran of the healthcare industry, with a track record of over 10 years at an executive level. Dan has held various leadership positions in big pharmaceutical companies such as Allergan (AbbVie) and Medtronic, a worldwide leader in medical devices.

Dan brings with him extensive experience in leadership and in managing unique business transformations. Mathieu Sanchez, Sim&Cure CEO states“Bringing a seasoned leader like Dan will ensure the next phases of our transformation and will help us to reinforce our leadership in innovation using Digital twin and AI in endovascular procedures.”

Until recently, Dan was the Vice President of Global Marketing for Medtronic Neurovascular and previously led the Neurovascular division in Europe, Middle East, & Africa & Russia for 3 years. Over his past 7 years in Neurovascular, Dan developed unique and disruptive partnership at international level with governments and with many external partners like MT2020, RapidAI, Viz.Ai and Sim&Cure.

“I’ve been watching Sim&Cure for the past 7 years and I never forgot my first support to the company. There were 3 employees working in a “garage” (a kind of French Dream!). In 7 years, Sim&Cure established unique computational and AI algorithms which position their products as THE cutting-edge technology in endovascular procedures. This technology is already the standard of care across the globe as it reduces the procedure time, improves the safety and performance for patients and reduces the procedure cost for hospitals and healthcare systems. In the coming decade, AI will be the next revolution in the healthcare industry, and this is one of the reasons I decided to join Sim&Cure.” said Dan Raffi.

In his role, Dan will collaborate with Christophe Chnafa, Chief of Innovation & Strategy Officer, to define the product portfolio roadmap to reinforce Sim&Cure’s leadership, to expand the geographic footprints of the company, and finally to define the next generation of partnerships with the rest of the industry and hospitals.

“This phase is a critical moment for Sim&Cure and I can lean on very well established, dynamic, agile teams. I know many of them after 7 years of collaboration and it is obvious that these teams are ready to overachieve the needs of healthcare providers and the expectations of investors. We have all the attributes to be successful and, as an entrepreneurial leader, it is a privilege to join a team with this level of expertise and agility” said Dan Raffi.

About Sim&Cure

Founded in 2014 and located in the vibrant medtech ecosystem in Montpellier, France, Sim&Cure is an AI startup focused on improving endovascular surgery. The first focus of the company is the treatment of cerebral aneurysms with a proprietary software suite Sim&Size (a CE marked and FDA cleared Class IIa medical device) that has already been used to treat more than 7000 patients in 350 hospitals.

The company employs 45 people and anticipates a phase of strong growth with additional recruitment in 2022 to continue to improve patient care.

