Aryaka Names Cloud and Software Industry Veteran, Deepak Kumar, as Senior Vice President of Customer Success

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka ® , the leading SD-WAN as a Service provider, announced today that Deepak Kumar, a 20-year cloud and enterprise software industry veteran, has joined the company’s leadership team as Senior Vice President, Customer Success.



"We’re thrilled to welcome Deepak to Aryaka; his leadership will help us further enhance our end-user customer experience worldwide,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka. “His expertise in building and nurturing enterprise relationships will be critical as we continue to grow in 2019 and beyond.”

Before joining Aryaka, Kumar was the SVP & GM at [24]7.ai, a Sequoia portfolio company in the customer experience domain. As SVP Business Development, he was responsible for building out strategic partnerships and alliances. His hard work grew the channel driven revenue significantly. As General Manager, Kumar was responsible for the Customer Acquisition Cloud product line. The product line was built based on strategic acquisitions that Kumar led for the last four years. In addition, Kumar was instrumental in a variety of roles at [24]7.ai., including running Customer Success and Deployments for the company, as well as managing several of the key customer relationships.

Prior to [24]7.ai, Kumar held management positions at Fractal Analytics & Aztec Software. Kumar has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India, with a Biomedical engineering degree from Osmania University, Hyderabad, India.

Kumar will build upon Aryaka’s already exemplary customer experience, as highlighted by several customer satisfaction recognitions. Most recently, Aryaka was named a “Market Leader” in Featured Customers’ 2018 SD-WAN Customer Success Report . The company received the highest ranking in the report based on customer satisfaction and employee engagement.

“Aryaka’s technology is a game-changer for companies operating across the world because we offer the only viable technology that connects businesses in any location globally and accelerates their applications and end-user experience,” Kumar said. “As Senior Vice President, Customer Success, my key focus will be to amplify the quality of our customer’s experiences around the globe and identify new solutions to elevate enterprises to the next level of digital transformation.”

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide. The company uses mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka’s SD-WAN as a Service combines a purpose-built private network, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility, in a single fully managed solution.

