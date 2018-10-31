Ascom appoints Ljubisav Matejevic to lead the Strategic Alliances business

Ascom invests further into its strategic partners business by appointing Ljubisav Matejevic to lead the Strategic Alliances.



BAAR, Switzerland, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ljubisav Matejevic has been working for Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW) since September 2017 as Vice President Global Ecosystem and Central and Eastern Europe, as well as President of the Global Clinical + Care Coordination Forum ( GCCCF ). In addition to his current positions, he will, together with his team, continue the growth with strategic partners, such as medical device manufacturers and global system integrators, value added resellers, electronic medical record companies, independent software vendors and leading healthcare consultancies around the world.

Ljubisav Matejevic has over 25 years of market and business development experience and a profound expertise in thought leadership. As Global Market Development and Strategy Executive, he represented IBM’s Global Healthcare and Life Sciences Business (HCLS).

Prior to that, as the Global Alliance Executive for Healthcare & Life – Science and Public Health, he managed the independently founded Global E-Health Forum to generate and strengthen cooperation across IBM’s strategic partners and important stakeholders.

ABOUT ASCOM

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions – anytime and anywhere. Ascom’s mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.