Ascom named global company of the year in business awards

Ascom has been named global company of the year by business consultancy Frost & Sullivan in its annual awards.



BAAR, Switzerland, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its recent analysis of the global enterprise wireless phone market, Frost & Sullivan recognized Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW) for leading the market with 20% of the total wireless phone shipment and 21.7% of the revenues.1 With a 14% growth in shipments, it was one of the few manufacturers to demonstrate an above-market average growth rate. Frost & Sullivan said its commitment to addressing customer needs, solid implementation of best practices, a distinct and innovative portfolio, and strong brand recognition helped differentiate it from the competition.

"Ascom recognized the need to build processes and tools that deliver consistent results and hence, harnessed several best practices in handset, battery, and system maintenance, as well as compliance adherence," said Mohamed Alaa Saayed, ICT Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan.

The demanding healthcare market has particularly benefitted from the Ascom Myco, a purpose-built smart devices that enable Wi-Fi, DECT, and 4G LTE communications. Its robust design is capable of withstanding knocks and drops, ensuring compliance with industry security standards. The Ascom Healthcare Platform supports the integration of existing hospital systems such as electronic patient health records, patient monitoring, lab results, nurse call systems and medical devices.

Ascom Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Francis Schmeer, said: “We are honored to receive this prestigious international award from Frost and Sullivan. For many years we have supported our customers’ critical communications with the latest mobile technologies and continue to innovate to best meet their needs. We are in the final stages of the development of a new smart device, designed for professionals in all sectors, to help them improve their efficiency, coordination and collaboration. This award is testament to the work of every team across our business.”

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

1According to Frost & Sullivan's latest Global Enterprise Communications Platforms and Endpoints Market study

ABOUT ASCOM

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions – anytime and anywhere. Ascom’s mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete, and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

