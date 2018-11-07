Ascom Telligence wins UK award for best communication system

Ascom Telligence has been named best communications system in the UK’s Building Better Healthcare Awards.



BAAR, Switzerland, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost 600 healthcare leaders gathered in London to celebrate innovation in the built environment and medical device design. This annual event honors the innovation, architecture, people, products and services that are helping to transform patient care in both the NHS and private healthcare sector.

The best communications system award is part of the technology class which aims to identify the most innovative digital applications used in health and social care environments. Beating stiff competition, the judges were impressed with the feedback given by hospitals using Ascom Telligence (SWX:ASCN.SW). The Royal Free Hospital, London, was the first hospital worldwide to install Ascom Telligence at the beginning of 2018; quickly followed by Chase Farm Hospital.

Fiona Morcom, Clinical Implementation Lead for Nurse Call system, Chase Farm Hospital, said: “At Chase Farm's new digital hospital, we wanted a solution for nurse call that would help patients and staff to feel connected, and enable staff across all areas to better manage their clinical workflow, enabling more time for direct clinical care, and less time wasted in unnecessary footfall. Ascom's nurse call system enables our staff to feel in touch – wherever they are in their department or area. They’re quickly able to identify calls and speak to patients or other staff members so that coordination of activity is seamless.”

Ascom Telligence combines the latest nurse call technology with smartphones designed for healthcare environments, and software apps to meet the needs of a mobile workforce and modern hospital design. It helps to address the challenges that result from single room wards, lower staffing ratios and more complex patient needs.

Paul Lawrence, Managing Director Ascom UK, says: “In the UK, Ascom has been supporting the NHS and private healthcare sector for over 18 years. We’re incredibly proud of this award that demonstrates that we remain at the forefront of innovation. It has been made possible by the commitment and dedication of our global and local product development and deployment teams, who have worked closely with our customers to make sure our solutions meet their needs now and for the future.”

ABOUT ASCOM

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions – anytime and anywhere. Ascom’s mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete, and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

