ATP Launches First Industrial-Only SLC-Based E800Pi e.MMC with Premium Endurance of 60K P/E Cycles for High-Reliability Applications

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP Electronics, the leading manufacturer of industrial-only memory and storage solutions, is launching E800Pi, its first embedded multimedia card (e.MMC) based on native single-level cell (SLC) flash with a very high endurance rating of 60K program/erase (P/E) cycles."Embedded storage devices operate in challenging environments, are usually placed within very limited spaces and are expected to function reliably over extended periods of time. ATP addresses the high reliability needs of industrial applications through its latest e.MMC, the E800Pi, which packs native SLC flash within its compact form to provide ultra-high endurance and trustworthy performance for the most rigid industrial requirements," said Marco Mezger, ATP Vice President of Global Marketing. He adds, “SLC is widely recognized as ideal for applications requiring high reliability due to its unparalleled endurance, lowest read disturb and highest data retention capability. With ATP’s SLC-based E800Pi e.MMC, our customers can be assured of the most optimal total cost of ownership (TCO).”Aside from its superior endurance, the SLC-based E800Pi e.MMC offers strong resistance against high and cross temperatures with its ability to operate in extremely hot or cold settings from -40°C to 85°C (industrial temperature rating). It is designed according to JEDEC e.MMC v4.41 standard with support for enhanced features such as Health Report, Field Firmware Update (FFU) and Fast Boot operation. The S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology) feature monitors various parameters of endurance and reliability, indicating activity that is out of the normal range to help predict storage failure for preventive action.ATP e.MMC employs Advanced Global Wear Leveling to maximize flash life, Page Mode FW architecture technology to improve Random performance, Dynamic Data Refresh and AutoRefresh to sustain data integrity in seldom-accessed and read-only areas, and the Early Retirement technology to prevent data loss from weak blocks. The Sudden Power-Off Recovery (SPOR) firmware backup mechanism ensures reliable operation and protects data during power supply voltage fluctuations and power losses. Verified by ATP-developed power cycling tests and random power-off in write applications, SPOR effectively protects data that has been written to the e.MMC prior to power loss.Available in capacities from 1 GB to 2 GB, the SLC-based E800Pi e.MMC is ideal for use in boot-up and other high-reliability embedded systems applications.For inquiries, please contact ATP regional sales, distributors, or send an email to Info@atpinc.com.Media Contact: Kelly Lin (Kellylin@tw.atpinc.com)Follow ATP Electronics on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/atp-electronicsFor more information on the product, visit: http://bit.ly/32wsy97About ATPATP Electronics is the leading provider of “Industrial Only “high-performance, high-quality and high-endurance NAND flash products and DRAM modules. With over 25 years of manufacturing expertise, ATP ensures that all its products are designed and built to accomplish mission-critical tasks in industrial/automation, telecom, medical, automotive, and enterprise computing applications where high levels of technical proficiency, manufacturing quality, and wide operating temperature ranges are required. ATP is a certified Eco/Green partner of tier one OEMs and all ATP products are fully RoHS and China RoHS compliant. A true manufacturer, ATP manages every stage of the manufacturing process to ensure quality and product longevity, offering in-house design, testing, and tuning from component to product level. ATP supply chain support includes controlled/fixed BOMs and long-term product life cycles. For more information on ATP Electronics, please visit www.atpinc.com or contact us at info@atpinc.com.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/691240f4-2b71-4d88-8ee8-345088c5c949