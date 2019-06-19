Auth0 Adds ‘Sign In with Apple’ as Out-of-the-Box Integration

Enhanced Universal Login experience enables enterprises to swiftly manage change and support additional login capabilities

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced the integration of Sign In with Apple as a beta platform feature of its improved Universal Login offering for enterprises. The rapid integration into Auth0’s platform reflects the company’s continued commitment to providing the most versatile authentication solution for its customers, allowing them to quickly adapt to changing market needs.

Sign In with Apple, recently announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), is a new feature that will enable users to log into third-party apps with their Apple ID. When it’s commercially available later this year, Sign In with Apple will be required for apps on Apple’s platforms that employ third-party sign-in options. As a result, Auth0 rapidly integrated the feature into its own platform, which now enables any enterprise to prepare to meet this requirement, with the flip of a toggle switch.

Universal Login is Auth0's latest implementation of the login flow, and enables developers to completely customize their branded authentication experience quickly, regardless of the authentication and authorization features they need, such as social connections, multi-factor authentication (MFA), anomaly detection, and much more. Universal Login enables faster time to market and easier change management by allowing customers to deploy new features, such as Sign in with Apple, via a simple toggle switch and without needing to change their application.

“Sign In with Apple is an exciting development and speaks to the overall demand for customizable login methods with a focus on confidentiality and privacy of personal information. This feature is still in beta at Apple, and we integrated it with Auth0 quickly so that we can learn how our customers want to use it and how we can best support them,” said Matias Woloski, CTO and co-founder of Auth0. “This is a big event in the industry, and its integration in our platform represents the versatility of our platform and how our customers can quickly deploy new features with ease using Universal Login.”

In addition to Sign In with Apple integration, additional key new features of the Universal Login experience for developers include:

Localization : Customers can serve their global audience with the click of a button. Fourteen languages are currently supported out-of-the box, with many more being added soon.

: Customers can serve their global audience with the click of a button. Fourteen languages are currently supported out-of-the box, with many more being added soon. Simple, Customizable Login Flows : Features like consent management, password resets, device flow, and user registration give developers lightweight modern login pages that are “plug-and-play” to the login flow based their enterprise’s specific requirements.

: Features like consent management, password resets, device flow, and user registration give developers lightweight modern login pages that are “plug-and-play” to the login flow based their enterprise’s specific requirements. Enhanced Security: Multiple MFA authenticators enable end users to authenticate how they want, while maintaining an even stronger security posture.

The enhancements to Universal Login are now generally available to all Auth0 customers. Apple has released Sign In with Apple as beta, and therefore, Auth0's integration is in beta as well. Its integration will continue to adapt to Apple's guidelines as Sign In with Apple comes out of beta and becomes generally available later this year.

Auth0 will be at Identiverse, June 24-28 in Washington, D.C. and will be demoing its Sign In with Apple functionality in Hospitality Suite #1. Come see a demo on June 25th at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., June 26th at 3 p.m., and June 27th at 3 p.m. For one-on-one demos at the show, email meetings@auth0.com.

About Auth0

Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of customers in every market sector with the only identity solution they need for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5 billion logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company’s U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its global customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Jeana Tahnk

Auth0

jeana.tahnk@auth0.com



Kasia Hall

Matter for Auth0

khall@matternow.com

971-246-7898

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6d65874-2bfa-4757-addd-fe7bba493c81