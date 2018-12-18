Aviation Week Network’s MRO Latin America Cancun, Mexico, January 16-17

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the next 10 years, growth in the Latin American market will outpace the worldwide demand for MRO services, according to Aviation Week Network . The steady growth will lead to a healthy MRO market, growing to $6.7 billion by the year 2027.



Aviation Week Network's MRO Latin America (#MROLA) will be held January 16-17 at the Now Jade Riviera Cancun in Cancun, Mexico. Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), the event offers a forum for exchanging information and best practices, and networking among industry leaders representing airlines, regulators, suppliers, and service providers. More than 80% of the attendees are involved in the acquisition cycle as buyers, recommenders and influencers.

The event is designed to provide drill-down discussions, sessions, workshops, and business development opportunities in an intimate setting. More than 80% of the attendees are involved in the acquisition cycle as buyers, recommenders and influencers.

The MRO Latin America Showcase , which is sold out, will enable attendees to shop 40 solution providers showcasing tools, technology and services Anyone interested in attending the Showcase must register to attend.

MRO Latin America is produced by Aviation Week Network with APS , Embraer and StandardAero serving as Sapphire sponsors.

Speakers and topics include:

“Latin America is a poised for rapid expansion in the MRO market. Those who want to join this evolution do not want to miss the leading MRO event in Latin America,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director/Events & Tradeshows, Aviation Week Network. “This event gives attendees and exhibitors the opportunity to make contacts and meet decision makers in an intimate setting.”



Additional 2019 MRO events can be found here.

