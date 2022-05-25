Azerion announces Executive Committee and Management Board change

Amsterdam, 25 May 2022 – Azerion today announced the appointment of Ben Davey as chief financial officer (CFO), effective as of today. After a distinguished career of nearly 3 years as Azerion CFO and member of the Management Board, Maria del Dado Alonso Sanchez has decided to step down from her roles, leaving the group to pursue other opportunities. She will be available to support the transition until 31 August 2022.



The Supervisory Board will nominate Ben as a member of Azerion’s Management Board at an extraordinary general meeting expected to be held later this year.



Azerion’s co-CEO, Atilla Aytekin said: “I am delighted to welcome Ben as our new CFO, as he combines broad finance and capital markets experience with a deep knowledge of Azerion. I am very grateful to Dado for her tremendous contribution to Azerion over the last few years. She has been instrumental in preparing Azerion for our next chapter as a listed company.”



Ben is currently chief strategy officer at Azerion. He has over 29 years of professional experience in Law, investment banking, strategy and corporate venture capital with an extensive track-record in public and private M&A, equity and debt capital market transactions.







