Bhang Corporation’s Scott Van Rixel and Jamie Pearson Named to High Times' Most Influential People in Cannabis

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bhang Corporation ("Bhang" or the "Company"), the global cannabis house of brands with an extensive, award-winning portfolio of products, is proud to announce that Bhang CEO Scott Van Rixel and COO Jamie Pearson have each been recognized by High Times Magazine for their work in the cannabis industry.



Scott Van Rixel has been named to the 2018 High Times’ List of100 Most Influential People in the Cannabis Industry and Jamie Pearson has been named one of the 2018 High Times Women of Weed, Most Influential Women in Cannabis List.

“We are honored to receive these accolades from High Times” said Scott Van Rixel, CEO of Bhang. “When I started Bhang 9 years ago, I did it with the goal of creating quality and consistent products that consumers love. Today, we are one of the most recognized cannabis brand houses on the planet and I thank all our employees who work tirelessly each day to make this possible.”

"I am proud to lead a passionate, executive team at Bhang that is 90% female” added Jamie Pearson. “Being influential is about listening, elevating others and being willing to take risks for the greater good. Bhang continues to be recognized because we lead by doing what is right before it’s required. It is our company culture.”

Bhang’s long-standing brand, history of operational execution, and innovative product portfolio were built on a strong foundation of quality and consumer safety. With a portfolio of brands comprising over 100 cannabis and CBD based products, Bhang is well positioned to capitalize on the growing consumer appetite for cannabis-derived products.

The High Times 100 celebrates the efforts of the men and women currently shaping the marijuana landscape. The High Times Women of Weed list strives to highlight the women who help shape the evolving cannabis space into an innovative, progressive, and inclusive industry.

Along with their fellow nominees, Scott will be honored at the High Times 100 private gala in Los Angeles on March 27, 2019. Jamie will be honored at the High Times Women of Weed private gala in Los Angeles on March 29, 2019.

About Bhang

Bhang’s award-winning product portfolio of over 100 cannabis and CBD products includes the most-awarded line of cannabis chocolate bars on the planet, as well as a premium collection of pre-rolls, vapes, beverages, gums, mouth sprays and Bhang-branded merchandise. From public companies to platinum recording artists and organic food companies, Bhang has mastered the art of harnessing mutually beneficial partnerships to bring safe, consistent and delicious products to the world. Learn more at gotbhang.com

