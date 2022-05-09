bit2bit Americas Chosen as Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021 in Emerging Markets

bit2bit Americas is a company dedicated to solving the needs of customers through technological solutions based on software and consulting.

SYDNEY, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlassian announced that bit2bit Americas has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021 in Emerging Markets for their outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2021.

This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian. bit2bit Americas was one of recipients honored in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for our continuous 26 global partner efforts and exceptional customer work.

"Atlassian would like to congratulate this year's Partner of the Year award recipients. Our partners go above and beyond for our customers and play an instrumental role in our customers' success. We are excited to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services to our customers," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels.

In bit2bit Americas we live our values daily basis when delivering services to our customers. This year we keep focused in delivering value with the Atlassian platform in our business lines: Business Agility, Cloud Migrations, DevOps and ITSM.

bit2bit Americas - [email protected]

