Blockchain Developer Platform Tatum Appoints Ravish Jain as Country Manager in India

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatum, a global blockchain technology platform, announced it had hired Ravish Jain as Country Manager, India. Reporting directly to Jiri Kobelka, Tatum's CEO, Ravish will lead the market expansion in India to help deliver on Tatum's vision and high-growth business strategy.

Ravish Jain is Tatum's first leadership hire in India. He joins the company with more than 12 years of experience in scaling teams and building high-performing organizations from the ground up with deep roots in India's business environment. Ravish previously worked with companies like Picsart, Meitu, Jana Mobiles, Micromax Mobiles, among others. Most recently, Ravish served as Country Head for Picsart in India to lead the Growth & Market expansion.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ravish to the Tatum team. His customer-centric and innovative approach, deep understanding of platforms, and track record of building global organizations will be invaluable as we accelerate our efforts and continue to scale Tatum globally to empower all developers," said Jiri Kobelka, CEO at Tatum.

"Tatum has built a phenomenal ecosystem for developers that saves time and cost by reducing the complexity of blockchain apps development. I look forward to leading Tatum's expansion, accelerating growth, and customer success in India by leveraging the world-class developers across India," said Ravish Jain.

About Tatum:

Tatum is a web3 development platform that provides infrastructure and a unified framework for over 40 blockchain protocols, allowing any developer to build apps with no previous blockchain experience. The platform eliminates common obstacles like running nodes and learning to code for individual blockchains and provides developers with a comprehensive suite of advanced features that significantly speed up development. Tatum serves over 66,000 customers globally.

Press contact:

For more information, please reach out to [email protected]

Related Images











Image 1: Country Manager for India, Ravish Jain









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment