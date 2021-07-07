Blue Diamond Resorts Announces First Annual Food + Drink Experience at Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun

CANCUN, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Blue Diamond Resorts announced its first annual Food + Drink Experience hosted at the all-inclusive Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort &Spa, September 19-26, 2021. Sixteen internationally renowned chefs will lead the week-long culinary festival showcasing mouth-watering cuisine and mixology demonstrations, savory beach barbecues, signature chef pairing dinners and lavish after-hours parties.

Celebrity chefs Aarón Sánchez, Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe, Ted Reader, Dean Max, Cindy Hutson, Rick Moonen, Bernard Guillas, Tim Grandinetti, Jorge Valencia, Federico Lopez, Reyna García, Cesar Castañeda, Alfredo Romero, Freddy Chi, Carlo Magno, and Zaida Fernandez will gather in the breathtaking Mexican Caribbean to provide foodies and travelers alike the best of both worlds.

“We’re excited to present this experience in the energy-driven environment that is Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun that many of our guests are sharing together for the first time since the pandemic,” says Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resort at Sunwing Travel Group. “We have partnered with some of the world’s best chefs to bring a diverse palate to Cancun and the Food + Drink Experience that represents both local and global cuisine and cultures.”

The Food + Drink Experience will provide event goers with the exclusive and intimate opportunity to get up close to some of the world’s most talented culinary creators and explore innovative flavors and the freshest ingredients from Mexico’s own backyard. The seven-day event is chalk full of experiences, including cooking exhibitions from Chef Cesar Castañeda and Chef Jorge Valencia, a beach barbecue with the Freddy Chi, a signature barbecue pairing hosted by Chefs Ted Reader and Ray Lampe, Chocolate and Mezcal pairings with Chef Benjamin Nava, the first ever Mexican Caribbean Tiki Mixology Competition, and much more that guests can enjoy. David Araya, Edson Frikitiki Arzate, Alejandro Perez, Eliu Salazar, Brandon Orozco, and Federico Moreno are the mixology Extraordinaires and sommeliers hosting mixology demonstrations throughout the week.

As the second largest travel market in the Mexican Caribbean, Cancun is the most recognized Mexican tourist destination in the world and currently the most connected. Chosen as the inaugural destination for a festival of this size, Cancun is the ideal backdrop for Blue Diamond Resorts’ first Food + Drink Experience, all for its picturesque surroundings, authentic Mexican culture, and approach to safe travel. Since reopening to international guests in June 2020, proper health and safety protocols were put in place to ensure a safe travel experience, including COVID-19 and antigen testing for guests returning to North American locales, advanced procedures at the resort level, and more.

Jordi Pelfort adds, “In collaboration with our chef partners, Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun staff and Blue Diamond Resorts team, we are thrilled to welcome guests to what we hope is the first Food + Drink Experience of many to come.”

For more information about the Food + Drink Experience, click here , and to book at Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun during this EPIC culinary experience, visit www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-chic-suites-cancun .

