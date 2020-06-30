Blue Diamond Resorts brings Mystique Resorts under Royalton Luxury Resorts umbrella

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts has announced that Mystique Resorts will be re-branded under the Royalton Luxury Resorts umbrella as Mystique by Royalton. Effective immediately, Mystique Blue Boutique Suites and Mystique Royal St. Lucia will be re-branded as Mystique Holbox by Royalton and Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton. With picturesque properties in Isla Holbox, Saint Lucia, and more locations to come, these boutique resorts offer guests luxurious amenities, personalized service and the award-winning Royalton experience in a natural paradise.



In addition, Mystique Holbox by Royalton will be re-opening its doors on July 15, 2020 following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization and local ministries of health. Mystique Holbox by Royalton will be implementing Blue Diamond Resorts' new Safety-Assured Vacations protocols to help safeguard both guests and employees.

“After a temporary three-month closure, we’re excited to welcome back guests at Mystique Holbox by Royalton, where they’ll be able to immerse themselves in the natural wonders of Isla Holbox," said Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resorts at Sunwing Travel Group. “We are also thrilled to be bringing our boutique Mystique resorts collection under the much-loved Royalton Luxury Resorts brand.”

Located in the Yum Balam Nature Reserve, Mystique Holbox by Royalton is a contemporary beach resort influenced by the island’s lush natural landscapes. The property is home to 38 spectacular suites, each featuring luxurious amenities, and a traditional Mexican design which incorporates natural elements, with some suites offering ocean views and rooftop balconies. Guests can explore the island’s magnificent surroundings with a variety of activities and excursions including biking, kiteboarding or swimming with whale sharks. After spending the day exploring this exotic paradise, guests can dine at two on-site à la carte restaurants and enjoy dishes influenced by local cuisine like the Lobster Quesadilla and Tikinxic Style Shrimp or sip on delectable cocktails poolside, including the resort’s signature Mystique Sangria.

To protect the health and well-being of guests and employees, Mystique by Royalton has implemented Blue Diamond Resorts’ new Safety-Assured Vacations protocols. This includes physical distancing guidelines, advanced dining safety, increased staff training and the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), a 360° Clean Approach for all resort common areas and Diamond Clean Guest Rooms where every touchpoint is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Mystique Holbox by Royalton is helping guests rediscover Isla Holbox for less with their Welcome Back Offer* with prices starting at $195 per room, per night, for travel between July 15, 2020, and December 21, 2020.

