Blue Diamond Resorts Will Manage One of the Most Luxurious Hotels in Cuba

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand its portfolio within the region, Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba is pleased to announce that it will take over the operation of the most luxurious hotel in Habana which will be rebranded as Royalton Habana, with operations expected to begin on August 1st, 2022.



This 250-room city hotel offers both a privileged location and stunning views. Nestled right in the entrance to the country’s capital, Royalton Habana will provide astonishing views from inside and outside; thanks to its modern look as well as the views provided from the rooms, its three restaurants and bars, and the rooftop infinity pool that faces the Habana Bay and the San Salvador de la Punta Castle, one of the three key forts in Habana.

The property, owned by Grupo de Turismo Gaviota, one of the most important tourism companies in the Caribbean, will offer exclusive features that will make this hotel the ideal place for all types of discerning travelers.

“This new addition to our portfolio is a major milestone to our company and the region,” mentioned Mohamad Fawzi, Managing Director for Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba. “Royalton Habana will allow us to evolve in city tourism with a hotel focused on luxury with which we will be able to make our clients enjoy great experiences. We are convinced that it will become a benchmark hotel for both Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba and the region,” he added.

Although this hotel will not be the first city hotel managed by Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba, Royalton Habana will be the first city hotel within the Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio.

Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba is consolidated throughout the Caribbean as the fastest growing hotel chain, now with 36 properties in its portfolio and more than 10,000 rooms. The company has experienced considerable growth this year. Only a few weeks ago, Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba announced that it will exclusively manage the touristic region of Cayo Largo del Sur.

