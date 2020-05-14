BNP Paribas Appoints Florence Pourchet Head of CIB Latin America

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNP Paribas, a premier global bank, continues to develop its presence in Latin America with the appointment of Florence Pourchet as Head of CIB Latin America, effective immediately. In this new role, Florence will help drive BNP Paribas’ Latin America strategy, as well as provide oversight and support to the various countries in the region where the bank has a presence.



Florence has been with the bank since 1990, having held a variety of banking and credit roles across France, Germany and the US, and was most recently appointed Head of CIB Hispanic Latam in 2019, in addition to Head of Credit and Portfolio Management and Head of CSR for the Americas. Florence will retain her responsibilities as Head of CSR for the Americas, advising Herve Duteil, BNP Paribas Americas Chief Sustainability Officer, as the bank continues to build out its leadership position in Sustainable Finance.

Ricardo Guimaraes, who became Head of Brazil and CEO of Banco BNP Paribas Brasil as of March 1, will now report to Florence. Brazil, where the bank employs close to 2,000 people, will continue to be a key driver of the region’s strategy, and Ricardo will remain a member of the CIB Americas Executive Committee.

The country heads for Colombia and the Caribbean Region (Jorge Valderrama), the Southern Cone (Tullio Lanari) and Mexico (Francisco Hernandez), as well as Latam Advisory and Hispanic Latam Coverage (Walter Ringwald) will also report to Florence.

BNP Paribas has a significant and growing presence in Latin America offering Insurance, Leasing, Asset Management, Wealth Management and Personal Finance services in addition to Corporate and Institutional Banking. The Group employs close to 4,000 employees across six countries.

BNP Paribas also announced this week that its Securities Services business began operations in Mexico, taking the total number of markets it serves to 36.

Bob Hawley, CEO of BNP Paribas CIB Americas, stated: “BNP Paribas has been present in Latin America for over a century starting in 1914 in Argentina, and recognizes the region as a critical growth market. Many of our large institutional and corporate clients are looking for a range of banking products and services delivered through an integrated and regional provider - Florence will play a key role in aligning and developing our strategy to address these needs.”

Florence Pourchet, Head of CIB Latin America, said: “It is my privilege to assume this role for the bank at this important time. Latin America is an essential part of the Americas strategy, and I look forward to working with each market and business line to develop solutions and opportunities for our clients both locally in the region, and beyond.”

About BNP Paribas Group

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 71 countries, with approximately 199,000 employees, of which more than 151,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail-banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance.

In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the European leader in consumer lending.

BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

