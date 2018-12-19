BNP Paribas Securities Services announces strategic alliance with S.D. Indeval for global custody services

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNP Paribas Securities Services, a leading global custodian with USD 11 trillion in assets under custody, today announces that its New York branch has been selected by S.D. Indeval to serve as global custodian for a portion of their assets on European and global markets and as secondary provider on the US and Canadian markets.



This is a strategic mandate for BNP Paribas Securities Services in the Americas. S.D. Indeval is the Central Securities Depository for the Mexican market and the institution managing the International Quotation System (SIC).

Claudia Calderon, Head of Hispanic Latam for BNP Paribas Securities Services, commented: "We are delighted to have been selected by S.D. Indeval who will benefit from our wide network around the world, our global and multi-local expertise, and our commitment to client service."

Roberto Gonzalez Barrera, CEO of S.D. Indeval, commented: "We are very pleased to have selected BNP Paribas as our custody provider for European and global markets. We count on their expertise to further develop our capabilities to access foreign markets. BNP Paribas will also act as secondary provider for the US and Canadian markets, a critical element on our risk management strategy.”

Since 2010, BNP Paribas Securities Services has rapidly expanded in the Americas, launching local custody and clearing in the United States, Brazil, Colombia and, most recently, Peru.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Securities Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group, is a leading global custodian and securities services provider. Backed by the strength of the BNP Paribas Group, we provide multi-asset post-trade and asset servicing solutions for buy and sell-side market participants, corporates and issuers. With local expertise in 36 countries and a global reach covering 90+ markets, our network is one of the most extensive in the industry, enabling clients to maximise their investment opportunities worldwide.

About Indeval

Indeval is the Central Securities Depository (DCV) of Mexico for all operations executed in the Mexican stock market, as well as for money market instruments. Indeval belongs to the group of the Mexican Stock Exchange (Grupo BMV) and is in charge of the national and international custody of assets, as well as administrative tasks on behalf of Mexican issuers. Recently they have experienced significant growth, with an increase in revenues of almost 60%.

The information contained within this document (‘information’) is believed to be reliable but BNP Paribas Securities Services does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. Opinions and estimates contained herein constitute BNP Paribas Securities Services’ judgment and are subject to change without notice. BNP Paribas Securities Services and its subsidiaries shall not be liable for any errors, omissions or opinions contained within this document. This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. For the avoidance of doubt, any information contained within this document will not form an agreement between parties. Additional information is available on request.



BNP Paribas Securities Services is incorporated in France as a Partnership Limited by Shares and is authorised and supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB), the ACPR (Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution ) and the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).



BNP Paribas Securities Services London Branch is lead supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR). BNP Paribas Securities Services London Branch is authorised by the ECB, the ACPR and the Prudential Regulation Authority and subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. Details about the extent of our authorisation and regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority, and regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority are available from us on request. BNP Paribas Securities Services London Branch is registered in England and Wales under number FC023666. Registered office in the UK: 10 Harewood Avenue, London NW1 6AA.

